Rihanna is Expecting Baby #2; Reveals the News during Superbowl Halftime Performance

Photo by Christopher Alvarenga on Unsplash

Superbowl Halftime headliner Rihanna revealed during her 13-minute airborne performance the singer appeared to have rubbed her belly, which led to fans speculating if she was expecting another baby.

According to Billboard, a couple of minutes later, a representative confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Rihanna is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Rihanna made headlines in February of 2022 when pictures went viral online of the couple expecting their first child that year and made headlines again when she gave birth in May.

Rihanna, dressed in a curve-hugging red outfit, treated her fans to a medley of her biggest hits at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona. During a pre-game interview with Nate Burleson, the singer hinted that she had a big surprise in store for fans but didn't bring any musical guests during her performance.

Rihanna's vague tease during the interview now makes sense. She stated, "I'm thinking about bringing someone — I'm not sure," she said. "We'll see."

After her Super Bowl halftime set, Burleson retweeted a post that read, "So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I'm betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl." He left his comment with the message: "Bingo!" with a bulls-eye emoji.

The Grammy winner also said she thought twice about performing at this year's SuperBowl but ultimately decided to go with it. "When you become a mom, something happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," she added. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," she said. "It's important for my son to see that."