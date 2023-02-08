Viola Davis Has Achieved EGOT Status

Everyday Entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdVg9_0kghjjTm00
Photo bySamuel RamosonUnsplash

by Samuelplay's""""""""

Actor, Author, and philanthropist Viola Davis is the latest member to join the EGOT club, a small group of celebrities who have managed to earn a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy in their careers. On Sunday, Davis achieved the status when she took home her first Grammy award for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir, Finding Me.

According to Vogue, Davis is now the third black woman to get EGOT, behind Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson. Other EGOT members include Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, and more. "It has just been such a journey,” Davis said in her acceptance speech at the Grammys, announcing jubilantly: “I just EGOT!”

Davis added in her acceptance speech why she wrote the audiobook and stated, "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything." Writer Jazmine Hughes praised Davis in April of 2022 in a New York Times profile stating, "Reading her memoir...you understand where her ability comes from: Only someone who has already been dragged into the depths of emotion readily knows how to get back there.”

In addition to her Grammy award, Davis earned a Tony for her performance as Rose Maxson in the play Fences and won an Oscar for the play's 2016 film adaptation. Davis earned her Emmy for her extraordinary performance as Annalise Keating on the TV show How to Get Away With Murder.

Now achieving the EGOT status, Davis is surely destined for more great things in her future!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Grammy# Grammys# Viola Davis# EGOT# Oscar

Comments / 0

Published by

We are keeping you updated on the latest news in entertainment, movies, music, celebrities and more!

Chicago, IL
307 followers

More from Everyday Entertainment

Britney Spear's Husband Attempted to Stage an Intervention; Family Worried About Her Mental Health

Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, as well as her manager and doctors, allegedly attempted to stage an intervention for the pop star, who is said to be suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues.

Read full story
153 comments

Quavo Blocks Offset from Takeoff Tribute; Fight Breaks Out Backstage at the Grammy's

There is still bad blood between Migos rappers Quavo and Offset following the death of Takeoff, and those emotions followed them backstage at the Grammy's in which a physical altercation broke out between the two.

Read full story
168 comments

UFC Star Conor McGregor hit by car while riding his bike

Conor Mcgregor avoided injury after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Ireland. Mcgregor posted multiple videos of the accident's aftermath to his social media accounts on Friday. In the video uploaded on Instagram, McGregor can be heard breathlessly saying, "I could've been dead there." As the driver of the vehicle apologizes. McGregor then shows a tear in his pants but appears unharmed otherwise.

Read full story
15 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285

Jon Jones, arguably the most extraordinary Mixed Martial Artist of all time, will finally return to the octagon in a fight against Ciryl Gane. This news comes just three years after Jones' last fight at Light-Heavyweight against Dominick Reyes. Jones vacated his belt shortly after the fight and immediately stated he would be moving to heavyweight.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealed

This year's Coachella lineup has been revealed, and some big names are set to headline and perform. This year's music festival takes place on April 14-16 and April 21-23. The lineup was officially announced on Jan.10, and it features a two-week run with headliners including Bad Bunny, 2022's most streamed Spotify artist, K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK who made their initial debut in 2019, and Frank Ocean. Performances from Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork Lil Nas X, Lil Durk, and many more.

Read full story

Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Care Team

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has now had his breathing tube removed and has begun talking with his care team, family members, and teammates. According to ESPN, Hamlin's tube was removed overnight by physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A statement from the Bills states that Hamlin 'continues to show remarkable progress in his recovery.' During Friday's team meeting, Hamlin FaceTimed with the players and coaches telling them, "love you, boys."

Read full story

Sasha Banks makes her return to wrestling as 'Mercedes Moné'

Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks makes her long awaited return to the ring with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). On January 4th, Banks was reintroduced as Mercedes Moné in front of a packed crowd at NJPW's sold out WrestleKingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome.

Read full story
Albrightsville, PA

Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested earlier today in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, about 2,500 miles away from the gruesome Idaho murders of 4 college students. The FBI & a police SWAT team raided a home inside a gated community in Albrightsville around 3 AM.

Read full story

Beloved Soccer legend, Pele dies at 82

Pele, formally known as the Brazilian King of football, won a record of 3 World Cups and became one of the most notable sports figures this century has passed at the age of 82.

Read full story

Music and entertainment journalist Lashaunta Moore is on the move

The early career journalist believes writing at least once a week is imperative for growth. Photo byLashaunta Moore/ Diamond's Photography. Lashaunta Moore's writing journey began at a very young age. She started with writing fiction stories and then expanded to script writing. Now, she's an early career music and entertainment journalist contributing to several publications.

Read full story

UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar dies at age 45

Stephen Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, passed away on Dec. 24. According to ESPN, Bonnar, who helped put the UFC on the map in mainstream media with his "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show fight against Forrest Griffin, died of presumed heart complications at work.

Read full story

The Teaser Trailer for Greta Gerwig's 'BARBIE' Movie is Here

Greta Gerwig's teaser trailer for her newly directed BARBIE movie has been released, and it has already excited fans. Earlier this year at Warner Bros CinemaCon, it was announced that there would be a live-action BARBIE movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy