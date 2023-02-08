Viola Davis Has Achieved EGOT Status

Photo by Samuel Ramos on Unsplash

by Samuelplay's""""""""

Actor, Author, and philanthropist Viola Davis is the latest member to join the EGOT club, a small group of celebrities who have managed to earn a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy in their careers. On Sunday, Davis achieved the status when she took home her first Grammy award for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir, Finding Me.

According to Vogue, Davis is now the third black woman to get EGOT, behind Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson. Other EGOT members include Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, and more. "It has just been such a journey,” Davis said in her acceptance speech at the Grammys, announcing jubilantly: “I just EGOT!”

Davis added in her acceptance speech why she wrote the audiobook and stated, "I wrote this book to honor the six-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything." Writer Jazmine Hughes praised Davis in April of 2022 in a New York Times profile stating, "Reading her memoir...you understand where her ability comes from: Only someone who has already been dragged into the depths of emotion readily knows how to get back there.”

In addition to her Grammy award, Davis earned a Tony for her performance as Rose Maxson in the play Fences and won an Oscar for the play's 2016 film adaptation. Davis earned her Emmy for her extraordinary performance as Annalise Keating on the TV show How to Get Away With Murder.

Now achieving the EGOT status, Davis is surely destined for more great things in her future!