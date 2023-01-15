Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285

Photo by AV_Photographer

Jon Jones, arguably the most extraordinary Mixed Martial Artist of all time, will finally return to the octagon in a fight against Ciryl Gane.

This news comes just three years after Jones' last fight at Light-Heavyweight against Dominick Reyes. Jones vacated his belt shortly after the fight and immediately stated he would be moving to heavyweight.

According to ESPN, the announcement came after the UFC was unable to come to terms with its now former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

According to Dana White, the UFC offered Ngannou a deal that would've made him the highest-paid heavyweight in the history of the company, but Ngannou ultimately turned the deal down. Now the highest-paid heavyweight remains Brock Lesnar, who retired from MMA in 2017.

White told ESPN, "I've told you guys this before- If you don't want to be here, you don't have to be." I think Francis is in a place right now where he doesn't want to take a lot of risks. He feels like he's in a good position where he could fight lesser opponents and make more money. We'll let him do that, release him from his contract and give up our right to match.

Jones, whose MMA record is 26-1, is widely considered among the best MMA fighters, including Anderson Silva, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Georges St-Pierre. Jones cemented his legacy with the UFC when he became the company's youngest champion at age 23, and he held the championship on and off from 2011 to 2020.

White said Jones was "ready, willing, and able." to fight any heavyweight, including Gane (11-1), a former interim heavyweight champion. He earned the title after defeating Derrick Lewis in August of 2021.

The bout between Jones & Gane is set to headline UFC 285 pay-per-view, which will take place at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.