Los Angeles, CA

Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealed

Photo byVishnu R NaironUnsplash

This year's Coachella lineup has been revealed, and some big names are set to headline and perform.

This year's music festival takes place on April 14-16 and April 21-23. The lineup was officially announced on Jan.10, and it features a two-week run with headliners including Bad Bunny, 2022's most streamed Spotify artist, K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK who made their initial debut in 2019, and Frank Ocean. Performances from Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork Lil Nas X, Lil Durk, and many more.

According to billboard, Frank Ocean's headlining comes two years after he was originally set to perform in 2020 during the festivals pandemic canceled event. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is the best headline choice since his 2022 tour grossed over $373.5 Million making him the year's top-grossing performer.

At last year's 2022 event, the festival returned with headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, and the reunion of the Swedish House Mafia after it was cancelled in 2020, and 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following its return in 2022, the festival was full of memorable moments such as Hayley Williams of Paramore joining Billie Eilish, Lizzo making a surprised appearance on Harry Styles, rapper Kendrick Lamar making a surprise return with his cousin Baby Keem, and The Weeknd playing an apology voicemail on stage Coachella was a weekend to remember.

The festivals cousin which features country-music called Stagecoach will take place on the same site on April 28-30 featuring country music stars Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton.

Tickets for both Coachella weekends which start at $499 are sold out.

