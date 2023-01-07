Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Care Team

Everyday Entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZFSI_0k682Zjp00
Photo byDave AdamsononUnsplash

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has now had his breathing tube removed and has begun talking with his care team, family members, and teammates.

According to ESPN, Hamlin's tube was removed overnight by physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A statement from the Bills states that Hamlin 'continues to show remarkable progress in his recovery.' During Friday's team meeting, Hamlin FaceTimed with the players and coaches telling them, "love you, boys."

On Thursday, doctors told reporters that removing the breathing tube would be a massive step for Hamlin's recovery. Doctors also shared that they hope Hamlin can return home with his family as soon as possible.

On Monday night, Hamlin received CPR when he collapsed on the field after being tackled. According to the ESPN broadcast, after Hamiln received oxygen, he was immediately taken off the field and placed in an ambulance.

Because of the quick medical response on the football field, Dr. William Knight IV credited it to saving Hamlin's life. Within a minute of him collapsing, a physician was by his side and recognized that the 24-year-old did not have a pulse; Hamlin required immediate CPR and resuscitation.

Doctors have not yet revealed what could've possibly caused Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

The Bills have returned to regular scheduled games and will play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The NFL and Bills connected with merchandise partner Fanatics and asked them to produce 150 shirts for each home team that reads "Love for Damar" the shirts will be shared with visiting teams to wear during pregame warm-ups on Sunday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# damar hamlin# Football# sports# NFL# Cincinnati

Comments / 0

Published by

We are keeping you updated on the latest news in entertainment, movies, music, celebrities and more!

Chicago, IL
43 followers

More from Everyday Entertainment

Los Angeles, CA

Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealed

This year's Coachella lineup has been revealed, and some big names are set to headline and perform. This year's music festival takes place on April 14-16 and April 21-23. The lineup was officially announced on Jan.10, and it features a two-week run with headliners including Bad Bunny, 2022's most streamed Spotify artist, K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK who made their initial debut in 2019, and Frank Ocean. Performances from Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork Lil Nas X, Lil Durk, and many more.

Read full story

Sasha Banks makes her return to wrestling as 'Mercedes Moné'

Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks makes her long awaited return to the ring with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). On January 4th, Banks was reintroduced as Mercedes Moné in front of a packed crowd at NJPW's sold out WrestleKingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome.

Read full story
Albrightsville, PA

Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested earlier today in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, about 2,500 miles away from the gruesome Idaho murders of 4 college students. The FBI & a police SWAT team raided a home inside a gated community in Albrightsville around 3 AM.

Read full story

Beloved Soccer legend, Pele dies at 82

Pele, formally known as the Brazilian King of football, won a record of 3 World Cups and became one of the most notable sports figures this century has passed at the age of 82.

Read full story

Music and entertainment journalist Lashaunta Moore is on the move

The early career journalist believes writing at least once a week is imperative for growth. Photo byLashaunta Moore/ Diamond's Photography. Lashaunta Moore's writing journey began at a very young age. She started with writing fiction stories and then expanded to script writing. Now, she's an early career music and entertainment journalist contributing to several publications.

Read full story

UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar dies at age 45

Stephen Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, passed away on Dec. 24. According to ESPN, Bonnar, who helped put the UFC on the map in mainstream media with his "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show fight against Forrest Griffin, died of presumed heart complications at work.

Read full story

The Teaser Trailer for Greta Gerwig's 'BARBIE' Movie is Here

Greta Gerwig's teaser trailer for her newly directed BARBIE movie has been released, and it has already excited fans. Earlier this year at Warner Bros CinemaCon, it was announced that there would be a live-action BARBIE movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy