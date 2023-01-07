Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, FaceTimes with Care Team

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has now had his breathing tube removed and has begun talking with his care team, family members, and teammates.

According to ESPN, Hamlin's tube was removed overnight by physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A statement from the Bills states that Hamlin 'continues to show remarkable progress in his recovery.' During Friday's team meeting, Hamlin FaceTimed with the players and coaches telling them, "love you, boys."

On Thursday, doctors told reporters that removing the breathing tube would be a massive step for Hamlin's recovery. Doctors also shared that they hope Hamlin can return home with his family as soon as possible.

On Monday night, Hamlin received CPR when he collapsed on the field after being tackled. According to the ESPN broadcast, after Hamiln received oxygen, he was immediately taken off the field and placed in an ambulance.

Because of the quick medical response on the football field, Dr. William Knight IV credited it to saving Hamlin's life. Within a minute of him collapsing, a physician was by his side and recognized that the 24-year-old did not have a pulse; Hamlin required immediate CPR and resuscitation.

Doctors have not yet revealed what could've possibly caused Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

The Bills have returned to regular scheduled games and will play against the New England Patriots on Sunday. The NFL and Bills connected with merchandise partner Fanatics and asked them to produce 150 shirts for each home team that reads "Love for Damar" the shirts will be shared with visiting teams to wear during pregame warm-ups on Sunday.