Sasha Banks makes her return to wrestling as 'Mercedes Moné'

Everyday Entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27lA2V_0k3YIqc100
Photo byDavid Mark

Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks makes her long awaited return to the ring with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). On January 4th, Banks was reintroduced as Mercedes Moné in front of a packed crowd at NJPW's sold out WrestleKingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome.

Moné began her NJPW takeover by confronting former WWE star Kairi Sane who is the current women's IGWP champion. The confrontation sat up a showdown between Moné and Kairi that will take place at the Valley event on February 18th in San Jose California.

According to TMZ, Moné stated in a promo, "I am here in New Japan and Stardom to make more history."

Before her return to wrestling Mone had been indefinitely suspended from WWE after she and fellow superstar Naomi reportedly walked out of a taping of "Monday Night Raw". Since the incident neither wrestler had appeared on an episode of WWE's tapings.

Just a month later in June, Banks was released by the WWE and took a break from the public wrestling scene until making her return today with NJPW which was not publiziced. Following her return Moné took to Twitter and thanked multiple individuals who were apart of her 10 year WWE journey including Vince McMahon, Triple H, William Reagle, Stephanie McMahon, and the entire WWE Universe.

It is unclear what plans Moné has with NJPW, but during a press conference backstage, she stated "This is only just my first stop because I'am on a world domination tour."

Whatever the future holds for Moné she will go down in history as one of the greatest ring performers in WWE history.

