Beloved Soccer legend, Pele dies at 82

Everyday Entertainment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXP4w_0jyEBtSi00
Photo bySatheesh Sankaran

Pele, formally known as the Brazilian King of football, won a record of 3 World Cups and became one of the most notable sports figures this century has passed at the age of 82.

At 17, Pele had already made history when he became the youngest player to compete in the tournament. Although he was young, his 5'8 frame did not stop him from competing and scoring against grown men as he did against friends back home.

Embodying the idea of football as "the beautiful game," Pele earned his reputation by becoming Brazil's leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches. Making his first World Cup win in 1958, Pele went on to win the World Cup again in 1962 and 1970, becoming the first and only player to do so.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento; he earned the nickname "Pele" when he mispronounced the name of a player called Bile.

Pele had undergone treatment for colon cancer in 2021 and had been hospitalized for the past month. According to the Associated Press, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said he died at 3:27 pm. "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition."

Football players and fans worldwide remember Pele and his massive contribution to the sport; French Foward Kylian Mbappé wrote in a Tweet, "The King of Football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten."

A funeral is planned for Monday and Tuesday, and Pele's casket is set to be carried through the streets of Santos, where Pele's career began.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pele# soccer# football# world cup# brazil

Comments / 0

Published by

We are keeping you updated on the latest news in entertainment, movies, music, celebrities and more!

Chicago, IL
7 followers

More from Everyday Entertainment

Albrightsville, PA

Idaho College Murders Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested earlier today in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, about 2,500 miles away from the gruesome Idaho murders of 4 college students. The FBI & a police SWAT team raided a home inside a gated community in Albrightsville around 3 AM.

Read full story

Music and entertainment journalist Lashaunta Moore is on the move

The early career journalist believes writing at least once a week is imperative for growth. Photo byLashaunta Moore/ Diamond's Photography. Lashaunta Moore's writing journey began at a very young age. She started with writing fiction stories and then expanded to script writing. Now, she's an early career music and entertainment journalist contributing to several publications.

Read full story

UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar dies at age 45

Stephen Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, passed away on Dec. 24. According to ESPN, Bonnar, who helped put the UFC on the map in mainstream media with his "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show fight against Forrest Griffin, died of presumed heart complications at work.

Read full story

The Teaser Trailer for Greta Gerwig's 'BARBIE' Movie is Here

Greta Gerwig's teaser trailer for her newly directed BARBIE movie has been released, and it has already excited fans. Earlier this year at Warner Bros CinemaCon, it was announced that there would be a live-action BARBIE movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy