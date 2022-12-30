Beloved Soccer legend, Pele dies at 82

Photo by Satheesh Sankaran

Pele, formally known as the Brazilian King of football, won a record of 3 World Cups and became one of the most notable sports figures this century has passed at the age of 82.

At 17, Pele had already made history when he became the youngest player to compete in the tournament. Although he was young, his 5'8 frame did not stop him from competing and scoring against grown men as he did against friends back home.

Embodying the idea of football as "the beautiful game," Pele earned his reputation by becoming Brazil's leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches. Making his first World Cup win in 1958, Pele went on to win the World Cup again in 1962 and 1970, becoming the first and only player to do so.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento; he earned the nickname "Pele" when he mispronounced the name of a player called Bile.

Pele had undergone treatment for colon cancer in 2021 and had been hospitalized for the past month. According to the Associated Press, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said he died at 3:27 pm. "due to multiple organ failures resulting from the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous medical condition."

Football players and fans worldwide remember Pele and his massive contribution to the sport; French Foward Kylian Mbappé wrote in a Tweet, "The King of Football has left us, but his legacy will never be forgotten."

A funeral is planned for Monday and Tuesday, and Pele's casket is set to be carried through the streets of Santos, where Pele's career began.