Music and entertainment journalist Lashaunta Moore is on the move

Lashaunta Moore's writing journey began at a very young age. She started with writing fiction stories and then expanded to script writing. Now, she's an early career music and entertainment journalist contributing to several publications.

Although her life revolves around sharing the stories of others, journaling is something that gives her the motivation to keep accomplishing goals. It helps her grow and allows her to share thoughts that would otherwise crowd her mind and get in the way of potential improvement.

"When I was a kid, I was very coy, and I only talked to people I knew, which was very few," she said. "I was a true introvert, and to not drive myself insane, I wrote my thoughts in a diary. It always motivated me to stay focused on my goal, and it helped me not overthink too much."

This journaling passion eventually led to her enrolling in a career and technical education course, Television Broadcasting, which helped her learn the basics of video and audio production.

"I knew I had to do something that required me to come out of my shell. That class was perfect because I had to be in front of a camera and behind, and I still got to use my writing skills. It was a win-win situation for me," Moore added.

Now she has almost 10,000 subscribers on youtube with over 50 independent productions on her channel. "Everything I learned from that class helped with my creative journey. I can film, produce and edit video and audio productions, and my writing skills have improved."

Moore has interviewed celebrities and public figures like R&B artist Muni Long, Grammy award winner Nivea, and judge and activist Greg Mathis, and the list keeps growing.

