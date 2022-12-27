UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar dies at age 45

Photo by AV_Photographer

Stephen Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, passed away on Dec. 24.

According to ESPN, Bonnar, who helped put the UFC on the map in mainstream media with his "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show fight against Forrest Griffin, died of presumed heart complications at work.

Bonnar and Griffin were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2013. Their showstopping fight on The Ultimate Fighter's first season is known as one of the most important fights in UFC history. The reality show and their fight played a considerable role in keeping the UFC on cable.

Griffin won the fight via unanimous decision, but Dana White, the president of the UFC, was so blown away by both of their performances that he awarded Bonnar a contract as well. After his loss, Bonnar gained a three-fight winning streak and had memorable fights with well-respected MMA fighters such as Jon Jones, Lyoto Machida, Tito Ortiz, and more.

ESPN staff writer Marc Raimondi said Bonnar ended his legendary MMA career with 15 wins and eight losses and did commentary over the years. He then turned to pro wrestling in 2019 when he made multiple appearances on Impact Wrestling.

"Stephen Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the octagon." Dana White told UFC.com on Saturday. "His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved and related to him, and he always gave them his best. He will be missed."

MMA fans worldwide share their appreciation for Bonnar and his massive contribution to the sport.