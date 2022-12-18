The Teaser Trailer for Greta Gerwig's 'BARBIE' Movie is Here

Greta Gerwig's teaser trailer for her newly directed BARBIE movie has been released, and it has already excited fans. Earlier this year at Warner Bros CinemaCon, it was announced that there would be a live-action BARBIE movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Photo by Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay

During the summer, pictures were shared on Twitter of both Robbie and Gosling on set that featured them in different costumes, which sparked more excitement amongst fans for the film. The film is officially set to premiere on July 21, 2023, alongside Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer.'

The teaser trailer opens with a remake of the 2001 movie A Space Odyssey and a monologue about how baby dolls started. It's narrated by Helen Mirren and shows young girls in an open desert playing with dolls in the sun. Then each girl is seen staring upward, and the camera pans to Margot Robbie dressed as the first Barbie doll in a strapless black and white striped one-piece with sunglasses to match the original opening scene in the 1959 film.

The teaser trailer then shows the little girls destroying their old dolls as they are mesmerized by Barbie. One girl throws her doll in the air, it's seen spinning around until it changes into the movie name with a pink and white font.

This isn't the first time America's beloved doll was set to get a live-action remake. In 2016, SONY made headlines when they announced that comedian Any Schumer was considered to play the iconic toy. Yet, when the news spread, Schumer received a ton of backlash from critics who didn't think she'd fit the role. Months later, the comedian dropped out of the movie claiming she and SONY didn't share the same vision.

Watch the teaser trailer for 'BARBIE' here! In theatres July 21, 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zIf0XvoL9Y