Job Interviews Go Best When Questions Are Unique

I have interviewed and hired hundreds of people throughout my career. Given how the job market is on a major upswing — up 63% between July 2020-2021 — I want to explore this conversation from the perspective of job seekers.

Of course, you’ll be prepared with all the tactical questions about day-to-day responsibilities, opportunities for growth, biggest challenges, and so on — at least you should be prepared with those routine questions.

There are countless others that will add some flavor to your interviews, and read on for three of my favorites. Try them and lead kick-ass job interviews.

#1. What separates a “good” candidate from a “great” one?

I promise you this one will turn heads. If you’re in a group setting, they’ll probably look at one another with a dang this is a good question expression.

The reason is, many organizations post job descriptions that paint the picture of a good employee — one who does the minimum of what’s asked of them and who doesn’t stretch.

A good candidate will reach targets and show up on time. A great candidate might also look for cost-saving measures and be a mentor for newer employees. The list of responses is truly endless, and I’ve always found this question to spark some fantastic conversation.

#2. What are your blind spots?

This might sound like a hiring manager’s question for a candidate, but I love when it’s asked the other way around. I believe it’s one of the more important inquiries you can make, especially of the person who might be your boss. This question will tell you two things.

First, simply, it’s good to know what you’re walking into regarding capability and capacity. If it’s a sales job and your would-be supervisor is great at managing people but not sales, then that might be something you lean into from Day 1.

Second, the response will tell you a lot about organizational dynamics. If your future manager “Can’t think of anything,” that should send up red flags. Everyone has blind spots, and the better managers and leaders out there can speak about them openly and candidly.

#3. What is [this company’s] underutilized superpower?

Think of this as related to question #2. If answered honestly, you’ll know a lot about what the organization aspires to do, but for some reason hasn’t yet been able to do. In this way, you can discern whether your skills and abilities might help them achieve the goal.

It’s a conversation expander, like the blind spot question. The challenge with asking questions like this, though, is that you need to be prepared for the answer, and you might not know where it will go.

If the company provides a banger response, you can’t simply say, “Oh, interesting, thank you.” This is an opportunity for you to lean in and respond to their response with something exciting. The conversation might go like this:

“What I hear you saying is that you have really kind employees, but that’s not necessarily translating to the customer experience. I’ve spent a lot of time in retail management, and here are a few of the things I’ve done with my teams to get that kindness in front of customers in a positive way.”

You may notice how work-adjacent these questions are. They can tell you a lot about a place and its people without necessarily getting into the nitty-gritty details about spreadsheets, programs, etc. — and that’s what I love about these expansive inquiries.

As you sit for your next interview(s), consider all the ways you can ask about your prospective future employer without talking specifically about the work.

That drives conversations far and deep, and that’s good for everyone!