10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo by Joshua Michaelson

Louisville, KY. - Kentucky's largest city offers workers a diverse range of employment opportunities.

For example, there are nearly 30,000 job openings in Louisville, according to Indeed. Furthermore, many employers continue to boost pay in an effort to attract the workers they need.

Here are just 10 Louisville companies hiring to fill jobs that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. The Kleingers Group - Civil Design Engineer

The Kleingers Group is seeking a full-time civil design engineer. The salary range for this role is $80,000 to $89,000 a year.

2. Velocity Safety Advisors - Safety Manager

Velocity Safety Advisors has an opening for a safety manager. The compensation range for this full-time position is $100,000 to $125,000 a year.

3. The Connor Group - Retail Manager

The Connor Group is hiring a full-time retail manager in Louisville. The salary range for this job is $90,000 to $150,000 a year.

4. Yum! Brands - Guest Experience Team Member

Yum! Brands is recruiting a guest experience team member. This role pays between $102,000 and $120,000 a year.

5. ShiftPixy Staffing - QA Technician

ShiftPixy Staffing is seeking a full-time quality assurance tech. This position pays between $35 to $45 an hour.

6. PulteGroup - New Home Sales Consultant

The PulteGroup is recruiting a new home sales consultant. The compensation range for this job is likely between $74,000 to $94,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate for this role in Louisville.

7. RXO, Inc. - CDL Class A Dedicated Team Driver

RXO is hiring a dedicated team driver with a CDL Class A license. This full-time truck driving job comes with a salary of $110,000 a year.

8. Pegasus - General Manager

Pegasus has an opening for a full-time general manager. This management role pays around $80,000 a year.

9. Condado Tacos - General Manager

Condado Tacos is seeking a general manager in Louisville. The compensation range for this restaurant management position is $70,000 to $120,000 a year.

10. Atomic Transport, LLC - Heavy Equipment Operator

Finally, Atomic Transport is recruiting an experienced heavy equipment operator. This job pays $95,000 a year.

