5 St. Louis Restaurants With $5 Meal Deals

St. Louis, MO. - There aren't many things that are just $5 anymore, especially when it comes to dining out. However, the St. Louis region is fortunate enough to still have budget-friendly restaurants and fast food chains that offer special meal deals.
And when we say meal, we mean a main entree, side, and a drink!
In short, here are 5 restaurants in the St. Louis area where you can still get a meal for $5 or less.
1. Checkers' & Rally's
This popular fast food chain, with several locations throughout the St. Louis region, has a special a special $5 Meal Deal. It includes the following:
- Your choice of either a Cheeseburger/Rallyburger with all the topics or a Mushroom Swiss Burger
- 8 white meat Chicken Bites
- Small order of seasoned fries
- 16 oz. soft drink
2. Burger King
Burger King is another popular fast food chain with lots of locations in and around the city. Currently, BK is offering customers a $5 Your Way Meal that includes the following:
- Your choice of either a Whopper Jr, Chicken Jr, or Bacon Cheeseburger
- 4-piece chicken nuggets
- Small order of french fries
- Soft drink
3. McDonald's
If you use the McDonald's mobile app, you can order a new $5 combo meal. The special comes with the following items:
- Your choice of Big Mac, 10-piece chicken McNuggets, or Quarter Pounder with cheese
- Medium fries
- Medium soft drink
4. Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box is another restaurant trying to cash-in on the popularity of $5 meal deals. For example, Jack Pack costs five bucks, and gets you the following:
- Your choice of a small hamburger or a small chicken sandwich
- A taco
- Value fries
- Value drink
5. Taco Bell
Finally, we can't leave Taco Bell off the list. The fast casual Mexican food chain has a $5 Classic Combo that includes the following things:
- A Beefy Five-Layer Burrito
- A Crunch Taco
- Cinnamon Twists
- Large Drink
