5 St. Louis Restaurants With $5 Meal Deals

St. Louis, MO. - There aren't many things that are just $5 anymore, especially when it comes to dining out. However, the St. Louis region is fortunate enough to still have budget-friendly restaurants and fast food chains that offer special meal deals.

And when we say meal, we mean a main entree, side, and a drink!

In short, here are 5 restaurants in the St. Louis area where you can still get a meal for $5 or less.

1. Checkers' & Rally's

This popular fast food chain, with several locations throughout the St. Louis region, has a special a special $5 Meal Deal. It includes the following:

Your choice of either a Cheeseburger/Rallyburger with all the topics or a Mushroom Swiss Burger

8 white meat Chicken Bites

Small order of seasoned fries

16 oz. soft drink

2. Burger King

Burger King is another popular fast food chain with lots of locations in and around the city. Currently, BK is offering customers a $5 Your Way Meal that includes the following:

Your choice of either a Whopper Jr, Chicken Jr, or Bacon Cheeseburger

4-piece chicken nuggets

Small order of french fries

Soft drink

3. McDonald's

If you use the McDonald's mobile app, you can order a new $5 combo meal. The special comes with the following items:

Your choice of Big Mac, 10-piece chicken McNuggets, or Quarter Pounder with cheese

Medium fries

Medium soft drink

4. Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is another restaurant trying to cash-in on the popularity of $5 meal deals. For example, Jack Pack costs five bucks, and gets you the following:

Your choice of a small hamburger or a small chicken sandwich

A taco

Value fries

Value drink

5. Taco Bell

Finally, we can't leave Taco Bell off the list. The fast casual Mexican food chain has a $5 Classic Combo that includes the following things: