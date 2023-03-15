Saint Louis, MO

5 St. Louis Restaurants With $5 Meal Deals

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvlGk_0lK5yYSe00
Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

St. Louis, MO. - There aren't many things that are just $5 anymore, especially when it comes to dining out. However, the St. Louis region is fortunate enough to still have budget-friendly restaurants and fast food chains that offer special meal deals.

And when we say meal, we mean a main entree, side, and a drink!

In short, here are 5 restaurants in the St. Louis area where you can still get a meal for $5 or less.

1. Checkers' & Rally's

This popular fast food chain, with several locations throughout the St. Louis region, has a special a special $5 Meal Deal. It includes the following:

  • Your choice of either a Cheeseburger/Rallyburger with all the topics or a Mushroom Swiss Burger
  • 8 white meat Chicken Bites
  • Small order of seasoned fries
  • 16 oz. soft drink

2. Burger King

Burger King is another popular fast food chain with lots of locations in and around the city. Currently, BK is offering customers a $5 Your Way Meal that includes the following:

  • Your choice of either a Whopper Jr, Chicken Jr, or Bacon Cheeseburger
  • 4-piece chicken nuggets
  • Small order of french fries
  • Soft drink

3. McDonald's

If you use the McDonald's mobile app, you can order a new $5 combo meal. The special comes with the following items:

  • Your choice of Big Mac, 10-piece chicken McNuggets, or Quarter Pounder with cheese
  • Medium fries
  • Medium soft drink

4. Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is another restaurant trying to cash-in on the popularity of $5 meal deals. For example, Jack Pack costs five bucks, and gets you the following:

  • Your choice of a small hamburger or a small chicken sandwich
  • A taco
  • Value fries
  • Value drink

5. Taco Bell

Finally, we can't leave Taco Bell off the list. The fast casual Mexican food chain has a $5 Classic Combo that includes the following things:

  • A Beefy Five-Layer Burrito
  • A Crunch Taco
  • Cinnamon Twists
  • Large Drink

