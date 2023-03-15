8 Raleigh Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by Drew Perales on Unsplash

Raleigh, NC. - The Raleigh-Durham area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. As such, the demand for housing, particularly apartments, is pushing prices higher.

For example, the average rent for an apartment in the metro is now over $,1600 a month.

However, renters in Raleigh area still have more affordable options. In fact, these properties have units available for less than $800 a month.

1. 1230 University Ct - Raleigh

This condo has a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit available for $795 a month. Furthermore, the rent includes water, trash, sewer, electricity, heat, and air conditioning.

Additional amenities include a swimming pool, huge walk-in closet, and a smoke-free living environment.

2. 1431 Collegiate Cir - Raleigh

This condo, located in downtown Raleigh, has a one-bedroom, one bathroom unit available to rent for only $650 a month. And that covers all utilities, including parking and internet.

Residents also enjoy on-site laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and a swimming pool.

3. Collins Crossing - Carrboro

For UNC students in the Grater Chapel Hill area looking for affordable off-campus housing, this property, has two-bedroom apartments that start at around $700 a person (bedroom).

Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center, a cabana and sundeck, an in-unit washer and dryer, and a pet play area.

4. 3710 Pardue Woods - Raleigh

This house has a room available for only $600 a month. The bedroom also comes with its own private bathroom. Furthermore, all utilities (excluding WiFi) are included in the rent.

The home features an in-unit washer and dryer, and is near the NC State campus.

5. 3730 Pardue Woods - Raleigh

Another house with a private bedroom and bathroom available for rent near the NC State campus. However, this living space is only $525 a month.

6. 875 MLK Jr Blvd - Chapel Hill

This townhouse in Chapel Hill, has a unit available for $800 a month. This could be a good option for UNC students or other budget-minded renters.

7. 1341 Crab Orchard Dr - Raleigh

Located in Downtown Raleigh, this house has living space available to rent for only $550 a month.

The property features a pool, walk-in closets, and a fenced lot.

8. 2130 Wolftech Lane - Raleigh

Finally, one last budget-friendly option in the city. This spacious one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is only $575 a month.

Amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, a large living room with a sun room, and a smoke-free living environment. Furthermore, pets are welcome for additional rent.