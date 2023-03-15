10 Raleigh Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by Higgins Spooner on Unsplash

Raleigh, NC. - Along with Durham, Raleigh anchors a metro area known as the Research Triangle - a region home to a large cluster of high-tech companies like IBM, as well as major universities and research facilities.

As such, the area offers numerous employment opportunities, especially in research and technology-related roles. Healthcare also plays a big role in the local economy, employing thousands.

In short, these 10 employers in Raleigh are hiring to fill jobs that pay more than $40 an hour.

1. Moody Engineering, Inc. - Sr. Structural Engineer

Moody Engineering is hiring a structural engineer for a senior role. This salary range for this full-time position is $120,000 to $160,000 a year.

2. DASH Carolina - Real Estate Agent

DASH Carolina, a Zillow Flex Select Partner, has multiple openings for real estate agents. Realtors have the potential of making six figures.

3. Trimm, Inc. - Sr. Hardware Design Engineer

Trimm is seeking a senior hardware design engineer in nearby Youngsville. The salary range for this full-time role is $82,000 to $110,000 a year.

4. Tribridge Residential LLC - Community Manager

Tribridge Residential is hiring to fill a community manager role. The full-time management position pays between $75,000 and $85,000 a year.

5. IBM - Software Development and Support (Back-End Developer)

IBM has an opening for an entry level software development and support - back-end developer. The salary range for this job is $76,000 to $143,000 a year.

6. Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC - High-Rise Community Manager

Greystar Real estate Partners is seeking a full-time high-rise community manager. The position pays between $80,000 and $85,000 a year.

7. Hanna Imports - Used Car Buyer

Hanna Imports is hiring a used car buyer. The full-time job pays between $75,000 and $85,000 a year.

8. Holly Hill Hospital - House Supervisor

Holly Hill Hospital is hiring a registered nurse for a house supervisor role. The nursing position pays between $33 and $49 an hour.

9. Eaton - Digital Technical Product Training Specialist

Eaton has an opening for a digital technical product training specialist. The salary range for this full-time job is $88,500 to $129,800 a year.

10. Wetherill Engineering, Inc. - Roadway Design Engineer

Finally, Wetherill Engineering is seeking a full-time, experienced roadway design engineer. The job pays between $90,000 and $140,000 a year.

This is just a partial list of all of the companies hiring in the Raleigh area. You can find job openings from a wide range of industries, in organizations big and small.