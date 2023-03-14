10 Branson Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Photo by Simon Ray on Unsplash

Branson, MO. - With hiring for the 2023 tourism season shifting into high gear, many Branson area employers are boosting wages to attract workers in an incredibly tight labor market.

However, not all job openings are related to tourism.

For example, healthcare and even manufacturing play big roles in the local economy. And they also employ some of the highest-paid workers in the region. Even those living around Springfield might find it worth while to commute to Branson.

In short, these Branson area employers are hiring to fill jobs that pay over $25 an hour.

1. Runaway Mountain Coaster and Flyaway Ziplines at Branson Mountain Adventure - General Manager

This growing Branson amusement park is seeking a full-time general manager. The position comes with a salary of $80,000 a year.

2. Trailiner Corp. - CDL Class A Truck Driver

Just down the road in Omaha, AR, Trailiner has multiple openings for CDL Class A truck drivers. These full-time truck driving jobs pay $0.70 a mile.

3. Bluegreen Vacations Corporation - Quality Assurance Specialist

Bluegreen Vacations in nearby Ridgedale, is hiring to fill full-time and part-time quality assurance specialist roles. These jobs can pay anywhere between $20 to $50 an hour.

4. Wyndham Destinations - Community Marketing Agent

Wyndham Destinations is seeking multiple community marketing agents for Branson. The salary range for these full-time sales positions is $60,000 to $100,000 a year.

5. Missouri Public Utility Alliance - Training Coordinator

The Missouri Public Utility Alliance is hiring to fill a full-time training coordinator role. The position pays between $72,000 and $90,000 a year.

6. City of Branson - Deputy City Clerk

The City of Branson has an opening for a deputy city clerk. The full-time job pays $73,861 a year.

7. Health Advocates Network, Inc. - Registered Nurse

The Health Advocates Network is seeking multiple RNs for traveling nurse positions. The company has both full-time and contract nursing jobs available that pay between $61 and $71 an hour.

8. Reinhold Electric - Manager

Reinhold Electric has an opening for a full-time manager role. This position potentially pays up to $123,000 a year, depending on experience.

9. Chateau on the Lake - General Manager

Chateau on the Lake is hiring a general manager. The salary range for this full-time job is $140,000 to $155,000 a year.

10. Thousand Hills Vacations - Vacation Planner

Finally, Thousand Hills Vacations is seeking a vacation planner to work out of the company's Springfield office. The position pays $30 to $40 an hour.

Furthermore, the job doesn't involve any cold calling or timeshare sales.