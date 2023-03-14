Atlanta, GA

8 Suburban Atlanta Apartments Under $800 a Month

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dC5PN_0lIhJZvR00
Photo byHenry BecerraonUnsplash

Atlanta, GA. - Since Atlanta is one of the biggest and fastest-growing cities in America, it's no wonder that housing, particularly rental housing, prices continue to climb higher.

In fact, the average rent for an apartment in the metro area ranges from $,1800 a month for a studio, to $2,400 a month for a two-bedroom unit.

However, renters can still find more affordable rental housing in many of the city's suburbs.

1. The Villas at Iris Glen - Conyers

Speaking of affordable apartments in the suburbs, the Villas at Iris Glen has small studio units that start at $699 a month.

Amenities include on-site maintenance, property manager, and laundry facilities.

2. Poplar Springs Apartments - College Park

Located in the quaint suburb of College Park, the Poplar Springs Apartments have one-bedroom units starting at $799 a month.

Community amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, a picnic area, high-speed internet access, and being close to public transportation.

3. Northlake Senior - Tucker

As you can probably guess by the name, this suburban Atlanta property is a senior housing (62+) community. The apartment complex has one-bedroom units that rent for $791 a month.

Residents enjoy a fitness center, laundry facilities, being near public transportation, and controlled access for more security.

4. Rivers Edge - Jonesboro

Rivers Edge has large one-bedroom apartments that start at $775 a month. And that includes water, trash removal, and sewer.

Other amenities include things like a swimming pool and clubhouse, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, and planned social activities.

5. Sable Chase - Mcdonough

Located in the suburb of Mcdonough, Sable Chase has one-bedroom units starting at just $635 a month. However, income restrictions do apply.

For example, a one-person household must earn less than $29,280 a year.

But water and sewer are included in the rent.

6. Hearthside Towne Lake - Woodstock

Hearthside Towne Lake is another affordable senior housing (62+) community in suburban Atlanta. The property has one-bedroom apartments that start at $750 a month. And that includes water, sewer, and trash service.

Other amenities include things like a fitness center, laundry facilities, and walking and biking trails.

7. Oak Ridge Trace - Morrow

This property in Morrow, has two-bedroom, one-bathroom units that rent for $786 a month.

Community amenities include a pool and clubhouse with WiFi, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, and a fitness center.

8. Manchester Ridge - College Park

Finally, Manchester Ridge, located in College Park, has one-bedroom apartments that start at $792 a month. The rent also includes water, trash service, and sewer.

Residents enjoy high-speed internet access, being near public transportation, and controlled access for greater security.

# Apartments# Money# Rentals# Housing# Real Estate

Comments / 6

Published by

Business and finance writer who writes about career opportunities and economic issues impacting local communities.

Kansas City, MO
6K followers

