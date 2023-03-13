9 Suburban Chicago Apartments Under $900 a Month

Photo by Jarek Ceborski on Unsplash

Chicago, IL - For those who prefer a bit quieter life in the suburbs over city living, it can be expensive. Especially, if you are renting an apartment.

For example, the average rent in the Chicagoland area can range anywhere from $1,200 a month for a studio apartment to as high as $3,000 a month for a four-bedroom rental.

Luckily, if renters know where to look, they can find more affordable options in many of Chicago's suburbs.

1. Kings Court Apartments - Waukegan

The Kings Court Apartments have large one-bedroom units that start at $900 a month. And that includes fully paid utilities.

Other amenities include a swimming pool and sundeck, a courtyard and grill area, on-site laundry facilities, and high-speed internet access.

2. Harbor Lake - Waukegan

Also located in Waukegan, Harbor Lake has studio apartments starting at $850 a month.

Residents enjoy a pool, courtyard with pond, laundry facilities, public transportation, and controlled access for more security.

3. Linden Park Apartments - Steger

Now under new management, the Linden Park Apartments have studio units that start at $775 a month.

Community amenities include things like a swimming pool and fitness center, a playground and clubhouse, and laundry facilities.

4. Historic Stolp Island Apartments - Aurora

Located in one of Chicago's largest suburbs, this property has small studio units with rent starting at $875 a month.

Amenities include on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, waterfront views, and a smoke-free living environment.

5. Country Chalet Apartments - Zion

Another affordable property in the suburbs. The Country Chalet Apartments in Zion, have one-bedroom units that start at $895 a month.

Residents enjoy living in a pet-friendly community with on-site laundry and parking.

6. Crest Apartments - Steger

The Crest Apartments have studio units for $675 a month and one-bedroom floor plans that rent for $775 a month. And that includes partially paid utilities.

Amenities include a courtyard with picnic area, and a smoke-free living environment.

7. Pine Ridge - Joliet

Pine Ridge has one-bedroom apartments that rent for $875 a month. That also includes water, sewer, and trash removal.

Other perks include on-site parking and being near major highways.

8. Anderson Farms Apartments - Aurora

Located in Aurora, this 55+ senior housing community has one-bedroom units for $900 a month. And that includes water, sewer, and trash service.

However, this community has income restrictions. For example, a single-person household must not earn more than $41,220 a year.

Amenities include laundry facilities, being near public transportation, and controlled access for more security.

9. Royal Ridge Apartments - Elgin

Finally, the Royal Ridge Apartments in Southwest Elgin have studio units that start at $845 a month.

Community amenities include on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, a picnic area, and paid utilities.