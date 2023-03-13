7 Little Rock Apartments Under $700 a Month

Photo by Brandon Johnson on Unsplash

Little Rock, Ark. - The Little Rock region is known for its Southern hospitality and general affordability.

For example, the average cost of rent in the city is still under $1,000 a month. Millions of renters in other, more expensive cities should be so lucky.

However, that's not to say $1,000 a month is cheap. Especially, for those whose with low-to-modest incomes.

Luckily, you can still find more affordable apartments in the Little Rock metro for under $700 a month.

1. Residences at Riverdale - Little Rock

Located in the city's Riverdale neighborhood, this property has studio apartments that start at $650 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center, in-unit washer and dryer, walking and biking trails, and controlled access for more security.

2. Icon Lakewood - North Little Rock

Icon Lakewood has small studio units that rent for as low as $609 a month.

Community amenities include things like a pool and fitness center, package service, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, and walk-in closets.

3. Residences at Overlook - Little Rock

Located in the western part of the city, the Residences at Overlook has one-bedroom apartments that rent for $685 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool and sundeck, a clubhouse and lounge, laundry facilities, and a smoke-free living environment.

4. Calais Forest - Little Rock

Another affordable rental option in the city. Calais Forest has one-bedroom units starting at $643 a month.

Amenities include a pool and fitness center, a nature trail with wooded views, in-unit washer and dryer, and a security system.

5. Overbrook - North Little Rock

Overbrook has one-bedroom units for as low as $660 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool and clubhouse with WiFi access, a fitness center and walking and biking trails, a pet play area, on-site maintenance and property manager, and in-unit washer and dryer.

6. North Quarter and Pavillion Apartments - Sherwood

For renters who prefer suburban living, this property in nearby Sherwood, has spacious one-bedroom apartments that start at just $575 a month. And that includes trash removal.

Other amenities include a pool and tennis court, planned social activities, a grill and picnic area, washer and dryer hookups, and storage units.

7. Stonewall Apartments - Jacksonville

Finally, straddling the cities of Jacksonville and Sherwood, the Stonewall Apartments have one-bedroom units that rent for only $490 to $540 a month. That also includes trash removal.

Community amenities include things like a swimming pool and courtyard, in-unit washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, and a smoke-free living environment.