Springfield, MO

6 Springfield Apartments Under $600 a Month

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F9KaO_0lEUlSO700
Photo byJoseph KeilonUnsplash

Springfield, MO. - Springfield has long been known as the "Queen City of the Ozarks." And for good reasons.

As the third-largest city in Missouri, Springfield anchors a metro area of nearly half a million people. Furthermore, it's also the fastest-growing region in the state. Additionally, the city is home to 10s of thousands of college students that attend Missouri State University, Ozarks Technical College, and Drury University, among other schools.

All of that has pushed demand for housing, especially rentals, higher in recent years. And that often translates into higher rents.

For example, the average apartment rents for between $715 and $855 a month. While that's not a lot compared to larger metro areas, given the region's lower wages, many renters struggle to afford to pay that much for housing.

Luckily, Springfield does have more affordable apartments.

1. Northgate Apartments

The Northgate Apartments have studio units that start at $590 a month.

Amenities include on-site maintenance, paid trash service, washer and dryer hookups, and security patrols.

2. Woodgate Apartments

Located in Southern Hills, the Woodgate Apartments have one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $595 a month.

Community amenities include laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and overnight security patrols.

3. Forest Cove Apartments

The Forest Cove Apartments in East Springfield, have one-bedroom units that start at $500 a month and two-bedroom units that rent for $600 a month. Furthermore, gas, water, heat, trash, and sewer are all included in the rent!

Residents enjoy assigned parking, laundry facilities, a swimming pool and sundeck, and a courtyard and grill area.

4. Scenic Meadows

For budget-conscious renters who are seeking an especially affordable place to live, Scenic Meadows in West Springfield, has spacious one-bedroom apartments for as low as $495 a month. Furthermore, two-bedroom units start at just $595 a month.

Amenities include things like a fitness center and clubhouse, on-site maintenance, planned social activities, paid trash removal, and living in a smoke-free community.

5. East Cherry Flats

Located on historic Walnut Street in Downtown Springfield, East Cherry Flats offers residents affordable shared living space. For example, rent starts at $564 a person (and the community will even match you with roommates).

Amenities include access to a swimming pool at another property, a fitness center, being close to public transportation and everything downtown, and controlled access for more security.

6. North Terrace Apartments

Finally, the most affordable property on this list is located in North Springfield. The North Terrace Apartments have one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $370 a month. And that includes, water, sewer, and trash removal.

Residents enjoy laundry facilities, on-site maintenance, and a property manager on-site.

