7 Omaha Apartments Under $700 a Month

Omaha, NE. - While Omaha is typically known as being an affordable city in the Midwest/Great Plains, the cost of rent has gone up in recent years.
In fact, the average rent for an apartment in the city has risen to $1,125 a month.
However, if you are willing to search across and consider the entire metro area, you can still find places to rent for under $700 a month.
1. Eden West
Located in West Central Omaha, Eden West has large studio units available for around $700 a month.
Amenities include a swimming pool and sundeck, a fitness center and clubhouse, and in-unit washer and dryer.
2. Fox Run Apartments
The Fox Run Apartments has studio units starting at $650 a month.
Residents enjoy a pool and clubhouse, on-site maintenance and property manager, high-speed internet access, and walk-in closets.
3. Lake Candlewood Apartments
The Lake Candlewood Apartments in West Omaha has one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $690 a month. And that includes water, sewer, and trash removal services.
Community amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, a recycling program, and being near public transportation.
4. Pines at Q Plaza
Another affordable property in the city. The Pines at Q Plaza has one-bedroom units starting at just $630 a month.
Amenities include things like two swimming pools, an on-site business center, a workout facility, and being close to shopping, dining, and everywhere in the city.
5. MarCon Dundee Apartments
The MarCon Dundee Apartments has has one-bedroom units that start at $645 a month.
Residents enjoy an in-unit washer and dryer, a nice courtyard, high-speed internet access, and a smoke-free living environment.
6. Richland Park Apartments
Located in West Omaha, the Richland Park Apartments have large one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $665 a month.
Community amenities include things like a pool and clubhouse, controlled access for more security, storage space, including walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups.
7. 1001 Apartments
The 1001 Apartments have large studio units starting at $700 a month.
Amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities, 24-hour availability, and package service.
Bonus: Westbrook Tower
Finally, for those looking to live in Downtown Omaha, Westbrook Tower has one-bedroom apartments that rent for around $700 a month.
Residents enjoy living close to area college campuses, a fitness center, on-site maintenance, a renters insurance program, curbside trash pickup, and being near public transportation.
