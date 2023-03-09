7 Omaha Apartments Under $700 a Month

Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash

Omaha, NE. - While Omaha is typically known as being an affordable city in the Midwest/Great Plains, the cost of rent has gone up in recent years.

In fact, the average rent for an apartment in the city has risen to $1,125 a month.

However, if you are willing to search across and consider the entire metro area, you can still find places to rent for under $700 a month.

1. Eden West

Located in West Central Omaha, Eden West has large studio units available for around $700 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool and sundeck, a fitness center and clubhouse, and in-unit washer and dryer.

2. Fox Run Apartments

The Fox Run Apartments has studio units starting at $650 a month.

Residents enjoy a pool and clubhouse, on-site maintenance and property manager, high-speed internet access, and walk-in closets.

3. Lake Candlewood Apartments

The Lake Candlewood Apartments in West Omaha has one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $690 a month. And that includes water, sewer, and trash removal services.

Community amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, a recycling program, and being near public transportation.

4. Pines at Q Plaza

Another affordable property in the city. The Pines at Q Plaza has one-bedroom units starting at just $630 a month.

Amenities include things like two swimming pools, an on-site business center, a workout facility, and being close to shopping, dining, and everywhere in the city.

5. MarCon Dundee Apartments

The MarCon Dundee Apartments has has one-bedroom units that start at $645 a month.

Residents enjoy an in-unit washer and dryer, a nice courtyard, high-speed internet access, and a smoke-free living environment.

6. Richland Park Apartments

Located in West Omaha, the Richland Park Apartments have large one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $665 a month.

Community amenities include things like a pool and clubhouse, controlled access for more security, storage space, including walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups.

7. 1001 Apartments

The 1001 Apartments have large studio units starting at $700 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool, laundry facilities, 24-hour availability, and package service.

Bonus: Westbrook Tower

Finally, for those looking to live in Downtown Omaha, Westbrook Tower has one-bedroom apartments that rent for around $700 a month.

Residents enjoy living close to area college campuses, a fitness center, on-site maintenance, a renters insurance program, curbside trash pickup, and being near public transportation.