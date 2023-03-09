10 Northern Virginia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by Roberto Nickson on Unsplash

Alexandria, VA. - The federal government isn't the only "big business" and employer in the Greater Washington D.C. area. Especially, in Northern Virginia.

In addition to several federal agencies based in Alexandria, the region's economy is home to several companies in the administrative support, business and finance, computer, and management consulting industries.

And many of these employers are hiring to fill good-paying jobs.

1. Auto Stop - Automotive Technician

Auto Stop is hiring a full-time automotive tech in Falls Church. The position pays between $35 and $48 an hour.

2. Leidos - Instructional Systems Designer

Leidos in Springfield, is seeking a junior-level instructional systems designer. Employees can potentially make up to $122,000 a year, depending on job duties, education, and previous experience.

3. Freddie Mac - Records and Information Governance Analyst

Freddie Mac has an opening for a full-time records and information governance analyst in McLean. The salary range for this hybrid remote position is $74,000 to $112,000 a year.

4. Arete - Contract Program Security Officer

Arete in Arlington, is hiring a contract program security officer. The full-time role pays between $85,000 and $120,000 a year.

5. Navy Federal Credit Union - Project Manager I/II

Navy Federal Credit Union is hiring to fill a hybrid remote role of project manager level I/II in Vienna. The full-time job pays between $74,000 and $127,000 a year.

6. Sandstone Care - Multi Site Mental Health Therapist

Sandstone Care is seeking a full-time, multi site mental health therapist in Reston. The salary range for the position is $80,000 to $90,000 a year.

7. Roof-ER - Roofing Sales Lead (F2F)

Roof-ER in Vienna has multiple openings for roofing sales leads. According to the job posting, these face-to-face sales roles come with a competitive compensation package.

For example, the average annual earnings are $150,000 a year, while top sales reps can earn over $250,000 a year with bonuses and other incentives.

8. Medico Inc - Health Services Administrator (RN)

Medico is hiring to fill a health services administrator role with a registered nurse in Arlington. The full-time position comes with a salary of $100,000 a year.

9. AllTech Services - Plumbing Technician

AllTech Services has multiple openings for plumbing techs. The company has both full-time and part-time plumbing jobs available that can potentially pay six figures.

10. IntraFi Network - Operations Analyst

Finally, IntraFi Network is seeking an operations analyst for a back office role. The salary range for this full-time position is $75,000 to $109,000 a year.