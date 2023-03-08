9 Alexandria Apartments Under $900 a Month

Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash

Alexandria, VA. - The Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington D.C. is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. Especially, if you are a renter.

For example, the average cost to rent a modest apartment in Alexandria is now over $2,000 a month!

Luckily, if renters look carefully enough, they can still find rental housing under $900 a month.

1. Common at National Landing - Arlington

One affordable option for renters in Northern Virginia is shared housing communities. This property has three-bedroom shares suites that start at $849 a person/bedroom. And that includes all utilities.

Residents enjoy things like a fitness center, laundry facilities, controlled access for more security, and being near public transportation.

2. 1021 N Liberty St - Arlington

This house has one-bedroom and one private bathroom that's available for only $750 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, furnishings, and living in a quiet neighborhood.

3. 9857 Burke Pond Ct - Burke

Another home with a fully furnished bedroom available to rent. Speaking of which, the rent is $850 a month.

Amenities include things like high-speed internet access, a washer and dryer, and convenient street parking.

4. 9911 Stoughton Rd - Fairfax

This property has a room available to rent for $700 a month.

In addition to paid utilities, amenities include being near George Mason University, Fair Oaks Mall, and public transportation.

5. 5205 Cannes Ct - Alexandria

This townhome has a room, closet, and shared bath available for $750 a month. And the rent covers water and removal.

Additional perks include a washer and dryer, and being close to shopping and public transportation.

6. 3624 Stonewall Manor Dr - Triangle

Farther out from D.C., this private residence in Triangle has a bedroom and bathroom available for $900 a month. Furthermore, all utilities are included in the rent, even WiFi.

Other amenities include things like a community swimming pool and a scenic walking trail.

7. 6284 Levi Ct - Springfield

This townhouse has a bedroom and bathroom available for $850 a month. All utilities are included in the rent.

The home also has a washer and dryer.

8. 244 Greenfield Ct - Sterling

Located in Sterling, this property has a room available to rent for $850 a month. And all utilities, including WiFi, are included in the rent.

Other perks include a washer and dryer, as well as being close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

9. 9801 Vertain Ct - Fairfax

Finally, this home has a room available to rent for only $725 a month. However, utilities are another $75 a month.