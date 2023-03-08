Minneapolis, MN

8 Minneapolis Apartments Under $800 a Month

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViZaG_0lC3aUdq00
Photo byNicole GerionUnsplash

Minneapolis, MN. - Like other big cities in the United States, the cost of renting an apartment in Minneapolis has soared in recent years.

For example, the average renter in the city pays over $1,600 a month for housing.

However, there are still apartments in Minneapolis available for half that amount.

1. Stevens Community Apartments

Located in the Stevens Square neighborhood, the Stevens Community Apartments have studio units that start at $700 a month. And that includes all major utilities.

Other amenities include laundry facilities, being near public transportation, a playground, and controlled access for more security.

2. Fourth Street Cooperative

Fourth Street Cooperative is another affordable rental community in Minneapolis. The property has one-bedroom units starting at $749 a month. Furthermore, the rent includes water, sewer, trash removal, and cable.

While the property is intended for residents who are students, faculty, or staff in higher education, those who aren't involved with higher education can still submit a rental application.

Amenities include a fitness center, in-unit washer and dryer, and controlled access for enhanced security.

3. Fieldhouse

Another affordable off-campus housing option for college students in the city. Fieldhouse has five-bedroom, four-bathroom apartments that start at $699 a month.

Residents enjoy a fitness center, bike storage, high-speed internet access, and partially-paid utilities.

4. Stage Apartments, LLC

Located near downtown, the Stage Apartments have cozy studio units starting at $799 a month.

Amenities include on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, controlled access for greater security, and high-speed internet access.

5. The Marshall

The Marshall has small one-bedroom apartments that rent for as low as $735 a month.

Community amenities include things like a swimming pool and clubhouse, a fitness center and business center, in-unit washer and dryer, planned social activities, and controlled access for more security.

6. Brentwood Apartments

The Brentwood Apartments have cozy studio units that start at $750 a month.

Amenities include laundry facilities and laundry service, on-site maintenance and property manager, and controlled access for enhanced security.

7. Bridgewater Crossings

Located in the city's Seward neighborhood, Bridgewater Crossings has studio units renting for as low as $700 a month.

While the community is intended for those affiliated with higher education, non college students/faculty/staff can apply to live here as well.

Residents enjoy on-site laundry facilities, a fitness center, and controlled access for more security.

8. Colfax Manor

Finally, Colfax Manor has studio apartments starting at $745 a month.

In addition to free heat, other amenities include a clubhouse, laundry facilities, storage units, and controlled access for additional security.

# Apartments# Minneapolis Apartments# Rentals# Housing# Real Estate

Comments / 4

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
5K followers

