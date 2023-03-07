10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Photo by matthew deltoro on Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - While many Kansas Citians are proud of their city, especially its sports teams, many people don't realize the amount of innovation that has come from its residents (both past and present).

For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.

And for good reason!

In fact, many inventions - from the first outdoor shopping mall to the first Hallmark greeting card, have come from the City of Fountains.

So, in celebrating the city's proud tradition of being a place of inventors and creators, we take a look at 10 things that Kansas City has given the world.

1. The First Suburban Shopping Mall

The Country Club Plaza, which was modeled after Seville, Spain, by local architect J.C. Nichols, opened in 1922. It was America's first outdoor suburban shopping center.

2. KC BBQ

Kansas City also gave the world a unique style of barbecue. In fact, the city is home to more than 100 barbecue restaurants that serve up KC BBQ.

3. Hallmark Greeting Cards

The world's largest greeting card maker, Hallmark, was founded in Kansas City by Joyce C. Hall back in 1910. Mr. Hall got his start by selling postcards out of a couple old shoe boxes at the local YMCA.

4. The McDonald's Happy Meal

The idea for the McDonald's Happy Meal actually came from the local advertising agency Bernstein-Rein.

5. The Bumper Sticker

Another common item that you practically see on every other car came from Kansas City. Yep! The bumper sticker was invented here.

6. The Crock Pot

Do you ever cook meals in a crock pot? Chances are, even if you don't use one, you've eaten a meal that came from one. Well, 50 years ago, the Rival Manufacturing Company invented the crock pot in Kansas City.

7. Wishbone Salad Dressing

The popular brand of Wishbone salad dressing originated from the City of Fountains as well.

8. The Loudest Football Stadium in the World

Kansas City Chiefs fans have made Arrowhead Stadium the loudest stadium on the planet by setting the Guinness World Record at 142.2 decibels.

9. Walt Disney's First Animated Studio

You might know it, but Walt Disney spent much of his childhood growing up in Kansas City. In fact, Walt Disney's very first animated studio, Laugh-O-Gram Studios, was located in KC.

Furthermore, the inspiration for Mickey Mouse was based on a real rodent that Disney fed in the studio.

10. The Fire Pole

Finally, the iconic fire pole was invented in Kansas City.