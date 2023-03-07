Kansas City, MO

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EF0of_0l9Uhn8o00
Photo bymatthew deltoroonUnsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - While many Kansas Citians are proud of their city, especially its sports teams, many people don't realize the amount of innovation that has come from its residents (both past and present).

For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.

And for good reason!

In fact, many inventions - from the first outdoor shopping mall to the first Hallmark greeting card, have come from the City of Fountains.

So, in celebrating the city's proud tradition of being a place of inventors and creators, we take a look at 10 things that Kansas City has given the world.

1. The First Suburban Shopping Mall

The Country Club Plaza, which was modeled after Seville, Spain, by local architect J.C. Nichols, opened in 1922. It was America's first outdoor suburban shopping center.

2. KC BBQ

Kansas City also gave the world a unique style of barbecue. In fact, the city is home to more than 100 barbecue restaurants that serve up KC BBQ.

3. Hallmark Greeting Cards

The world's largest greeting card maker, Hallmark, was founded in Kansas City by Joyce C. Hall back in 1910. Mr. Hall got his start by selling postcards out of a couple old shoe boxes at the local YMCA.

4. The McDonald's Happy Meal

The idea for the McDonald's Happy Meal actually came from the local advertising agency Bernstein-Rein.

5. The Bumper Sticker

Another common item that you practically see on every other car came from Kansas City. Yep! The bumper sticker was invented here.

6. The Crock Pot

Do you ever cook meals in a crock pot? Chances are, even if you don't use one, you've eaten a meal that came from one. Well, 50 years ago, the Rival Manufacturing Company invented the crock pot in Kansas City.

7. Wishbone Salad Dressing

The popular brand of Wishbone salad dressing originated from the City of Fountains as well.

8. The Loudest Football Stadium in the World

Kansas City Chiefs fans have made Arrowhead Stadium the loudest stadium on the planet by setting the Guinness World Record at 142.2 decibels.

9. Walt Disney's First Animated Studio

You might know it, but Walt Disney spent much of his childhood growing up in Kansas City. In fact, Walt Disney's very first animated studio, Laugh-O-Gram Studios, was located in KC.

Furthermore, the inspiration for Mickey Mouse was based on a real rodent that Disney fed in the studio.

10. The Fire Pole

Finally, the iconic fire pole was invented in Kansas City.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inventions# Missouri# History# Business# Kansas

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
5K followers

More from Evan Crosby

Omaha, NE

7 Omaha Apartments Under $700 a Month

Omaha, NE. - While Omaha is typically known as being an affordable city in the Midwest/Great Plains, the cost of rent has gone up in recent years. In fact, the average rent for an apartment in the city has risen to $1,125 a month.

Read full story
2 comments
Alexandria, VA

10 Northern Virginia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

1. Auto Stop - Automotive Technician. Auto Stop is hiring a full-time automotive tech in Falls Church. The position pays between $35 and $48 an hour. Leidos in Springfield, is seeking a junior-level instructional systems designer. Employees can potentially make up to $122,000 a year, depending on job duties, education, and previous experience.

Read full story
4 comments
Alexandria, VA

9 Alexandria Apartments Under $900 a Month

Alexandria, VA. - The Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington D.C. is one of the most expensive places to live in the United States. Especially, if you are a renter. For example, the average cost to rent a modest apartment in Alexandria is now over $2,000 a month!

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

8 Minneapolis Apartments Under $800 a Month

Minneapolis, MN. - Like other big cities in the United States, the cost of renting an apartment in Minneapolis has soared in recent years. For example, the average renter in the city pays over $1,600 a month for housing.

Read full story
4 comments
Albuquerque, NM

10 Albuquerque Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Albuquerque, NM. - In addition to being New Mexico's largest city with a metro population of nearly one million residents, Albuquerque is also the state's economic engine, offering workers a wide range of career opportunities.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Was St. Louis Ever Bigger Than Chicago?

St. Louis, Mo. - There are a number of things that separate St. Louis, Missouri, from Chicago, Illinois, today. For example, about 300 miles of Interstate 55 separate the two cities. Furthermore, the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry separates their respective fan bases in each city. But, the biggest thing that probably separates St. Louis from Chicago now is the stark differences in their respective populations.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.

Read full story
Albuquerque, NM

8 Albuquerque Apartments Under $800 a Month

Albuquerque, NM. - In recent years, rent has soared as high as the hot air balloons that float above Albuquerque. For example, the average rent for a modest apartment in the city is just a few dollars shy of $1,300 a month. However, many households can't afford to pay that much money for rental housing.

Read full story
10 comments
Missouri State

5 Types of Other Income That Missouri Taxpayers Must Report on Their Taxes

St. Louis, MO. - In addition to the income you earn from working, freelancing, or running a business, there are additional types of other income that must be reported on your tax return, whether it gets reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and/or the Missouri Department of Revenue (MDOR) or not.

Read full story
8 comments
Oakland, CA

10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Oakland, CA. - The region in and around Oakland offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries. In addition to being a major West Coast port city and center for international trade, the economy of Oakland is comprised of several economic sectors. For example, business services, healthcare, food processing, light manufacturing, and transportation.

Read full story
Miami, FL

9 Miami Apartments Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is over $2,300 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay Over $60,000 a Year in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ. - The Phoenix metro has one of the tightest labor markets in decades. As a result, many employers in the region are boosting wages in an effort to attract and retain workers.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

8 Tucson Apartments Under $800 a Month

Tucson, AZ. - While Tucson's cost of living is just slightly higher than the national average, renters in the city are increasingly having to shell out more money each month for rent.

Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

10 Tucson Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tucson, AZ. - The Greater Tucson area is home to a population of more than one million residents. Furthermore, the city's economy is comprised of several key industries like higher education, defense spending, aerospace, technology, and tourism. Many of the companies in the high-growth industries pay competitive wages for the state.

Read full story
Johnson County, KS

9 Johnson County Apartments Under $900 a Month

Overland Park, KS. - Johnson County, Kansas, is often considered one of the most expensive areas of the Kansas City metro to live in. And for good reason. The average cost of rent in Overland Park is over $1,300 a month.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

10 Metro East Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Belleville, IL. - While the bulk of the jobs in the Greater St. Louis area are on the Missouri side of the metro, the Metro East region still contains some big industries, as well as many employers and employment opportunities.

Read full story
3 comments
Springfield, MO

10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Springfield, MO. - Southwest Missouri is generally known for having a much lower cost of living than the national average. And one reason for the region being a less expensive place to live is because a lot of the jobs pay less than in other parts of the country.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

8 Riverside-San Bernardino Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - For the last few decades, many people have been moving from the more expensive cities in Southern California, particularly Los Angeles, into the less expensive cities of San Bernardino and Riverside in the Inland Empire.

Read full story
10 comments
Indianapolis, IN

10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Indianapolis, IN. - With an unemployment rate hovering around 2%, the Indianapolis metro is experiencing one of its tightest labor markets in recent decades. In fact, many employers in the region, just like in other parts of the country, are struggling to find enough qualified workers for all of their job openings. That's why, many companies in the metro are boosting their pay above $35 an hour in an effort to find and retain more employees.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy