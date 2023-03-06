Oakland, CA

10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo by Ronan Furuta on Unsplash

Oakland, CA. - The region in and around Oakland offers residents and newcomers excellent career opportunities that come with competitive salaries.

In addition to being a major West Coast port city and center for international trade, the economy of Oakland is comprised of several economic sectors. For example, business services, healthcare, food processing, light manufacturing, and transportation.

According to Indeed, there are there are tens of thousands of job postings for the Oakland area that pay more than $40 an hour. Here are 10 examples.

1. CVHCare Home Health - Physical Therapist

CVHCare Home Health has multiple openings for physical therapist roles. These full-time and part-time PT jobs potentially pay up to $109,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have their physical therapy license and BLS certification.

2. Alameda Electrical Distributors & California Service Tool - Credit Manager

Alameda Electrical Distributors is seeking a full-time credit manager in Hayward. The salary range for the position is $115,000 to $133,000 a year.

Applicants should have at least 5 years of credit and collections experience.

3. Sutter Health - Administrative Assistant

Sutter Health is hiring an administrative assistant. The full-time job pays between $34 and $47 an hour.

Interested applicants should have a high school diploma or equivalent, and 2 years of administrative experience.

4. Silicon Valley Bank - Associate Development Program (West)

Silicon Valley Bank just across the Bay in San Fransisco, has an opening for an associate development program role. The position pays up to $87,550 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree and a good aptitude for the position.

5. Centre for Neuro Skills - Occupational Therapist

The Cenre for Neuro Skills is seeking an occupational therapist in nearby Emeryville. The full-time OT job pays $82,000 a year, in addition to a sign-on bonus of $5,000 to $25,000, depending on commitment.

Qualified candidates should have their OT license and applicable knowledge.

6. Autolinx Inc - Master Mechanic

Autolinx is hiring a full-time master mechanic in Vallejo. The position pays between $40 and $45 an hour.

Applicants should be ASE certified, have a valid driver's license, and be able to operate electronic diagnostic equipment.

7. TikTok - Program Strategist (Affiliate)

TikTok is seeking a program strategist in San Fransisco. The salary range for this full-time role is $93,000 to $172,000 a year.

Candidates should have at least 3 years of experience in content-based eCommerce, and operations strategy and analytics.

8. Stanford Health Care - Supply Chain Support Center Associate

Stanford Health Care has an opening for a supply chain support associate. The full-time job pays between $37 and $42 an hour.

Applicants should have a high school diploma or GED, as well as relevant experience.

9. Hillstone - Greeter

Hillstone is hiring greeters in San Fransisco. The company has full-time and part-time positions that pay between $35 and $45 an hour.

10. World Market - Buyer

Finally, World Market is seeking a full-time buyer in Alameda. The salary range for this hybrid remote job is $115,000 to $150,000 a year.

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree, 3 years of relevant experience, and the ability to travel internationally a few times a year.

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

