9 Miami Apartments Under $900 a Month

Photo by Ryan Parker on Unsplash

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States.

For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is over $2,300 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.

However, there are more affordable rental options that are well under $900 a month, especially if you are willing to consider the surrounding area.

1. 4th Street Commons

If you are a college student or faculty member looking for inexpensive housing options, 4th Street Commons often has units that start around $900 a month.

Amenities include city views and a swimming pool. And while these apartments are intended for faculty, students, and those connected to higher education, all applications will be considered.

2. 1981 SE 18th Ct - Homestead

This house has a fully furnished room available to rent for $900 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, paid utilities, and being in a gated community.

3. Cypress Grove

Cypress Grove in nearby Lauderhill has cozy studio units available starting at $879 a month.

Amenities include a courtyard with picnic area, patios/balconies, and large closets.

4. St. Andrews Towers

If you are a senior looking for an affordable 62-and-over apartment community, St. Andrews Towers in Coral Springs has spacious studio units that rent for $700 to $760 a month.

Residents are within walking distance of shopping, dining, and several places of worship.

5. Northwest Gardens I

While Northwest Gardens I doesn't currently have any vacancies available, their one-bedroom apartments do start at $840 a month for seniors 55 and up.

Residents enjoy an active lifestyle, including transportation to shopping malls, cultural destinations, and the Atlantic coastline.

6. 5406 NW 23rd Ave (House for Rent)

If you are interested in renting a house instead of an apartment, this one-bedroom, one-bath home in Fort Lauderdale is only $820 a month.

The listing says there are lots of places to eat, as well as beaches nearby, in addition to convenient access to I-95.

7. 638 NW 62nd Street (Townhome)

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom Liberty City townhome rents for $650 a month.

Furthermore, all utilities are included, as well as free laundry and on-site WiFi. Living here is also just a 5-minute walk from public transportation and many of Miami's biggest attractions.

8. 25885 SW 144th Ct (Townhome)

This studio townhome in Princeton is exactly $900 a month and is also near several major attractions.

For example, Homestead Air Reserve Park, Zoo Miami, Coral Castle, Redland Market Village, Revelation Marketplace, and Knaus Berry Farm. Furthermore, this rental is located in a bit more of a rural area for those who prefer to be farther away from the city.

9. 414 NW 49th Ave (House for Rent)

Finally, if you would like to rent a house in Miami, this efficiency unit is only $850 a month.

However, no cars, pets, or smoking is allowed.