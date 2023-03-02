8 Tucson Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by Frankie Lopez on Unsplash

Tucson, AZ. - While Tucson's cost of living is just slightly higher than the national average, renters in the city are increasingly having to shell out more money each month for rent.

For example, the average rent is now $1,265 a month. Even though that figure has risen in recent years, it's still possible to find less expensive rental housing for under $800 a month.

1. El Conquistador

El Conquistador has cozy studio units that start at $759 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center, laundry facilities, and public transportation access.

2. Villas del Paraiso

Another affordable apartment community in Tucson, Villas del Paraso has one-bedroom units that rent for $735 a month.

Residents enjoy on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, high-speed internet access, and controlled access for more security.

3. Sahara

If you are looking for a newly renovated apartment that's still budget-friendly, Sahara has small studio units that start at $779 a month.

In addition to new upgrades, other amenities include a pool and clubhouse, a fitness center and business center, laundry facilities, and controlled access for enhanced security.

4. Villas Las Mandarinas

Villas Las Mandarinas has studio units for just $618 a month and multiple one-bedroom floor plans that start in the $700s.

Community amenities include things like a fitness center, spa, pet play area, playground, and on-site laundry facilities.

5. Villas de la Montana

Located near Davis-Monthan AFB, Villas de la Montana has studio apartments that rent for $677 a month and one-bedroom units that rent for $783 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool and spa, a clubhouse, laundry facilities, a courtyard and grill area, and being close to public transportation.

6. Catalina Ridge

Another budget-friendly option for renters in Tucson. Catalina Ridge has cozy studio units that start at $749 a month.

Amenities include things like a pool and spa, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, a playground and picnic area, and controlled access for greater security.

7. College Town Apartments

The College Town Apartments offer students one of the most affordable off-campus housing options in the city. The property has two-bedroom, two-bathroom units that start at $750 a person (bedroom).

Furthermore, the rent includes all major utilities.

Other amenities include a study lounge, laundry facilities, two swimming pools, a fitness center, and being within just walking distance of shopping and dining options.

8. Sedona Springs

Finally, the Sedona Springs Apartments have cozy studio units that start at just $649 a month. And that includes major utilities!

Residents enjoy having a pool, fitness center, laundry facilities, pet play area, bike storage, and planned social activities.