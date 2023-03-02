Tucson, AZ

10 Tucson Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo byAndrew LingonUnsplash

Tucson, AZ. - The Greater Tucson area is home to a population of more than one million residents.

Furthermore, the city's economy is comprised of several key industries like higher education, defense spending, aerospace, technology, and tourism. Many of the companies in the high-growth industries pay competitive wages for the state.

In fact, these 10 employers are hiring to fill jobs that pay more than $35 an hour.

1. D&H Air Conditioning and Heating Company, Inc - HVAC Installer

D&H Air Conditioning and Heating has multiple openings for HVAC installers. The salary range for these full-time positions is $65,000 to $100,000 a year.

Additionally, experienced lead installers are eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

2. Smart Motors - Business Development Manager

Smart Motors is seeking a full-time business development manager. The management role pays between $60,000 and $80,000 a year.

3. Fusion Academy - Director of Outreach and Sales

Fusion Academy is hiring to fill the director of outreach and sales role. The pay range for this full-time job is $65,000 to $75,000 a year.

4. Fix Auto Thoroughbred - Auto Body Estimator and Service Advisor

Fix Auto Thoroughbred has multiple openings for auto body estimators and service advisors. These full-time positions potentially pay up to $150,000 a year.

That includes a weekly base pay plus commissions.

5. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Tucson - Registered Nurse

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Institute of Tucson is hiring to fill multiple RN positions for the night shift. These full-time nursing jobs likely pay between $64,000 and $82,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate for this role in Tucson.

6. Creative Car Credit - Director of Operations/Office Manager

Creative Car Credit is seeking a candidate to fill the role of director of operations and office manager. The salary range for this full-time management position is $60,000 to $80,000 a year.

7. Tidy Casa - Residential House Cleaners

Tidy Casa has multiple openings for residential house cleaners in the Tucson area. The company has full-time, part-time, and contract jobs available that pay between $30 and $40 an hour.

8. BankerMatch.com - Mortgage Loan Officer

BankerMatch.com is hiring to fill multiple mortgage loan officer openings in the Tucson metro. These full-time, remote positions potentially pay six figures, when including commission pay and signing bonuses.

9. Pro-Tec Refrigeration LLC - Refrigeration Service Technician

Pro-Tec Refrigeration is seeking multiple refrigeration service techs. These full-time jobs pay up to $50 an hour.

Furthermore, new employees are eligible for signing bonuses and relocation assistance.

10. Trico Electric Cooperative, Inc - Lead Customer Billing and Meter Data Specialist

Finally, Trico Electric Coop has an opening for a lead customer billing and meter data specialist. The full-time role pays between $35 and $37 an hour.

