10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Springfield, MO. - Southwest Missouri is generally known for having a much lower cost of living than the national average. And one reason for the region being a less expensive place to live is because a lot of the jobs pay less than in other parts of the country.

However, that doesn't mean you can't find a good-paying job around the Springfield area.

For example, these 10 employers are hiring to fill positions that pay over $30 an hour.

1. Offen Petroleum - Class A Fuel Hauler

Offen Petroleum is seeking multiple CDL Class A truck drivers to haul fuel in the Springfield area. These truck driving jobs have drivers home every night, and pay between $85,000 and $105,000 a year.

Candidates should have a CDL Class A license and 1 year of driving experience.

2. Drive LLC - Operations Manager

Drive LLC is hiring to fill an operations manager role in Ozark. The salary range for this full-time position is $67,000 to $75,000 a year.

Interested applicants should have relevant experience.

3. Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative - Apprentice Meter and Relay Technician

Sho-Me Power Electric Coop in Marshfield has an opening for an apprentice meter and relay tech. The full-time job pays between $27 and $42 an hour.

Qualified candidates must have an associates degree and (preferably) 1 year of commercial driving experience.

4. Buc-ee's, Ltd. - Grocery Manager

Buc-ee's is seeking a grocery manager for the company's Springfield location. The full-time role pays $30 an hour.

Applicants should have previous warehouse and/or management experience.

5. PG Staffing - Entry Level Management

PG Staffing is hiring to fill multiple entry level management roles in Springfield. The salary range for these full-time positions is $65,000 to $85,000 a year.

Interested candidates should have strong communication skills, including 2 years of customer service experience.

6. Schreiber Foods - Energy Systems Technician

Schreiber Foods in Mount Vernon is seeking an energy systems tech. This full-time job pays $31.50 an hour.

7. Prime Inc - Truck Mechanic

Prime Inc is urgently hiring a full-time truck mechanic in Springfield. The position reportedly pays up to $101,000 a year.

Furthermore, the company says that it will offer training for the role, according to the job posting.

8. Reinhold Electric - Manager

Reinhold Electric has multiple openings for manager positions. These full-time management jobs potentially pay up to $123,000 a year.

Qualified candidate should have applicable experience and be willing to learn.

9. Reliable Toyota Lexus BMW of Springfield & Audi of Springfield - Toyota New Car Sales Representative

This Springfield car dealership is seeking multiple full-time Toyota new car sales reps. The salary range for these sales positions is $45,000 to $100,000 a year.

Applicants must have a driver's license and 1 year of customer service experience.

10. TrailersPlus - Assistant Manager

Finally, TrailersPlus is hiring to fill an assistant manager position. The full-time management role pays between $55,000 and $65,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should preferably have a valid driver's license and 1 year of sales, management, hand tools, military, and fork lift experience.