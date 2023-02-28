8 Riverside-San Bernardino Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by ThePowerCouple on Unsplash

Riverside, CA. - For the last few decades, many people have been moving from the more expensive cities in Southern California, particularly Los Angeles, into the less expensive cities of San Bernardino and Riverside in the Inland Empire.

Unfortunately, all of this population growth has pushed the average cost of renting an apartment to more than $2,100 a month. However, with some careful research, you can still find rental housing options in the Inland Empire that rent for less than $800 a month.

1. Highlander at North Campus Student Housing - Riverside

If you are a college student looking for budget-friendly off-campus housing, this property has four-bedroom, four-bathroom apartments starting at just $619 a person/bedroom.

Amenities include partially-paid utilities, controlled access for more security, and a swimming pool and fitness center.

2. Country Lake Mobile Home Community - San Jacinto

If you are 55-or-older, and willing and able to live farther out from the immediate San Bernardino and Riverside area, this community has mobile homes available that start at $725 a month.

Residents enjoy a pool and clubhouse, laundry facilities, and extra storage space.

3. The Glen - San Bernardino

Another affordable student housing community. The Glen features five-bedroom, five-bathroom apartments that start at just $645 a person/bedroom.

Community amenities include things like a pool and fitness center, in-unit washer and dryer, and a close walk to campus.

4. 3861 Taft St - Riverside

This property has a one-bedroom and one shared bathroom apartment available for $700 a month.

Amenities include laundry facilities and a smoke-free living environment.

5. 13668 Amberview Pl - Corona

Located in nearby Corona, this house has a bedroom available to rent for $800 a month.

Residents enjoy living in a fully-furnished home in a quiet neighborhood, with beautiful views and walk-in closets.

6. 1055 Quarry St - Corona

Another affordable option in Corona, this house has a small room available for just $750 a month.

Amenities include things like paid utilities, an in-unit washer and dryer, and a home security system.

7. 490 Spruce St - Riverside

Another shared house that has a room available to rent for $775 a month.

Residents enjoy utilities split among tenants, laundry facilities, and a quiet neighborhood.

8. 150 9th St - San Bernardino

Finally, if you are looking for an affordable place to live in Downtown San Bernardino, this house has a bedroom available for $750 a month.

Amenities include being in a convenient location and living in smoke and drug-free housing.