10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Indianapolis, IN. - With an unemployment rate hovering around 2%, the Indianapolis metro is experiencing one of its tightest labor markets in recent decades.

In fact, many employers in the region, just like in other parts of the country, are struggling to find enough qualified workers for all of their job openings. That's why, many companies in the metro are boosting their pay above $35 an hour in an effort to find and retain more employees.

1. Cornerstone Controls Inc - Lifecycle Services Engineer

Cornerstone Controls is seeking multiple lifecycle services engineers. The salary range for these full-time positions is $80,000 to $85,000 a year.

2. Marubeni Plant Contractor Inc - Project Manager/Estimator

Marubeni Plant Contractor has an opening for a full-time project manager and estimator. The role pays between $80,000 and $95,000 a year.

3. S&K Building Services - NetSuite Administrator

S&K Building Services is hiring a NetSuite administrator. This is a full-time, remote hybrid role that comes with a salary of between $80,000 and $95,000 a year.

4. Foodliner - Food Grade Trailer Unloader

Foodliner has an opening for a full-time food grade trailer unloader in the Indianapolis area. The position pays between $70,000 and $80,000 a year.

Furthermore, the job pays weekly and comes with a $4,000 sign-on bonus.

5. Charles Schwab - Advice Academy Professional

Charles Schwab is seeking interested financial planning candidates for the firm's 12-month Schwab Advice Academy program. According to Indeed's estimated salary for this role in Indianapolis, the opportunity likely pays between $68,000 and $87,000 a year.

6. Bentley Indianapolis - Office Manager

Bentley Indianapolis is hiring to fill an officer manager role. The full-time job pays between $65,000 and $80,000 a year.

7. Turf Kings - Territory Sales Manager

Turf Kings has multiple openings for territory sales managers. The salary range for these professional sales positions is $75,000 to $125,000 a year.

8. KEYENCE - Technical Sales Representative

KEYENCE is hiring to fill multiple entry level technical sales rep roles. These full-time sales jobs pay between $77,000 and $80,000 a year.

9. Spectronrx - IT Systems Engineer

Spectronrx is seeking a full-time IT systems engineer. The salary range for this senior IT role is $55,000 and $85,000 a year.

10. Mister Quik Home Services - HVAC Apprentice

Finally, Mister Quik Home Services has multiple openings for HVAC apprentices. These jobs come with a salary of $75,000 a year, in addition to excellent career opportunities.