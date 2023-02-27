Indianapolis, IN

10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XKQP_0l1ZIiu500
Photo byCorbin MathiasonUnsplash

Indianapolis, IN. - With an unemployment rate hovering around 2%, the Indianapolis metro is experiencing one of its tightest labor markets in recent decades.

In fact, many employers in the region, just like in other parts of the country, are struggling to find enough qualified workers for all of their job openings. That's why, many companies in the metro are boosting their pay above $35 an hour in an effort to find and retain more employees.

1. Cornerstone Controls Inc - Lifecycle Services Engineer

Cornerstone Controls is seeking multiple lifecycle services engineers. The salary range for these full-time positions is $80,000 to $85,000 a year.

2. Marubeni Plant Contractor Inc - Project Manager/Estimator

Marubeni Plant Contractor has an opening for a full-time project manager and estimator. The role pays between $80,000 and $95,000 a year.

3. S&K Building Services - NetSuite Administrator

S&K Building Services is hiring a NetSuite administrator. This is a full-time, remote hybrid role that comes with a salary of between $80,000 and $95,000 a year.

4. Foodliner - Food Grade Trailer Unloader

Foodliner has an opening for a full-time food grade trailer unloader in the Indianapolis area. The position pays between $70,000 and $80,000 a year.

Furthermore, the job pays weekly and comes with a $4,000 sign-on bonus.

5. Charles Schwab - Advice Academy Professional

Charles Schwab is seeking interested financial planning candidates for the firm's 12-month Schwab Advice Academy program. According to Indeed's estimated salary for this role in Indianapolis, the opportunity likely pays between $68,000 and $87,000 a year.

6. Bentley Indianapolis - Office Manager

Bentley Indianapolis is hiring to fill an officer manager role. The full-time job pays between $65,000 and $80,000 a year.

7. Turf Kings - Territory Sales Manager

Turf Kings has multiple openings for territory sales managers. The salary range for these professional sales positions is $75,000 to $125,000 a year.

8. KEYENCE - Technical Sales Representative

KEYENCE is hiring to fill multiple entry level technical sales rep roles. These full-time sales jobs pay between $77,000 and $80,000 a year.

9. Spectronrx - IT Systems Engineer

Spectronrx is seeking a full-time IT systems engineer. The salary range for this senior IT role is $55,000 and $85,000 a year.

10. Mister Quik Home Services - HVAC Apprentice

Finally, Mister Quik Home Services has multiple openings for HVAC apprentices. These jobs come with a salary of $75,000 a year, in addition to excellent career opportunities.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jobs# Indianapolis Jobs# Careers# Employment# Business

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
5K followers

More from Evan Crosby

Miami, FL

9 Miami Apartments Under $900 a Month

Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is over $2,300 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay Over $60,000 a Year in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ. - The Phoenix metro has one of the tightest labor markets in decades. As a result, many employers in the region are boosting wages in an effort to attract and retain workers.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

8 Tucson Apartments Under $800 a Month

Tucson, AZ. - While Tucson's cost of living is just slightly higher than the national average, renters in the city are increasingly having to shell out more money each month for rent.

Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

10 Tucson Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Tucson, AZ. - The Greater Tucson area is home to a population of more than one million residents. Furthermore, the city's economy is comprised of several key industries like higher education, defense spending, aerospace, technology, and tourism. Many of the companies in the high-growth industries pay competitive wages for the state.

Read full story
Johnson County, KS

9 Johnson County Apartments Under $900 a Month

Overland Park, KS. - Johnson County, Kansas, is often considered one of the most expensive areas of the Kansas City metro to live in. And for good reason. The average cost of rent in Overland Park is over $1,300 a month.

Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

10 Metro East Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Belleville, IL. - While the bulk of the jobs in the Greater St. Louis area are on the Missouri side of the metro, the Metro East region still contains some big industries, as well as many employers and employment opportunities.

Read full story
2 comments
Springfield, MO

10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Springfield, MO. - Southwest Missouri is generally known for having a much lower cost of living than the national average. And one reason for the region being a less expensive place to live is because a lot of the jobs pay less than in other parts of the country.

Read full story
Riverside, CA

8 Riverside-San Bernardino Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - For the last few decades, many people have been moving from the more expensive cities in Southern California, particularly Los Angeles, into the less expensive cities of San Bernardino and Riverside in the Inland Empire.

Read full story
8 comments
Orlando, FL

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - The cost of renting an apartment in Orlando has skyrocketed in recent years. For example, the average renter now pays over $,1900 a month for an apartment in the city. Unfortunately, many low-to-moderate income renters can't afford to shell out that much money every month for rent.

Read full story
4 comments
Indianapolis, IN

7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month

Indianapolis, IN. - Indianapolis is already one of the more affordable large cities for renters in the United States. For example, the average rent for a modest apartment in the metro area is only $1,145 a month. However, it's still easy for renters to find even less expensive housing options in the Indianapolis area.

Read full story
7 comments
Atlanta, GA

10 Atlanta Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro has one of the hottest job markets in the country with an unemployment rate of just 3%. One reason for the region's especially strong job market is that the area is home to a highly-diversified economy. For example, some of the major economic industries in and around the city include supply chain management, higher education, innovation and high-tech, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Read full story
New York City, NY

12 New York City Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

New York, NY. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the world. In fact, the Big Apple's cost of living is nearly double the national average. No group feels that more than renters, who on average spend over 250% more on rental housing than the average American.

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

7 Cleveland Apartments Under $700 a Month

Cleveland, OH. - Like many cities in the Midwest, Cleveland is generally an affordable place to live, especially when compared to other areas on the East Coast and West Coast. However, renters in the city may have a different opinion about Cleveland's affordability. That's because the average rent for a modest apartment has jumped to more than $1,300 a month in recent years. Depending on a person's income, that could be a lot of money to have to shell out each month for rent.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month

San Antonio, TX. - While San Antonio isn't generally considered an expensive city to live in, it can be pricey for renters. For example, in recent years, the average rent for an apartment in the city has climbed to $1,300 a month. However, with rental prices starting to ease a bit, a number of properties are offering specials and discounts to attract new tenants.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

10 Cleveland Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector. Sysco is hiring to fill an order selector role in their Cleveland warehouse. The full-time job pays up to $86,000 a year. Applicants should have relevant experience.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

8 Charlotte Apartments Under $800 a Month

Charlotte, NC. - Charlotte has typically been known as one of the less expensive larger cities to live in the United States. However, in recent years, the price of rent has soared due to strong demand for rental housing.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

9 North Jersey Apartments Under $900 a Month

Newark, NJ. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire world. And nobody feels that high cost of living more than renters that have to pay nearly 150% more than the national average.

Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, MO. - As Missouri's largest center and a a major economic hub in the Midwest, Kansas City is home to a wide range of diverse industries including bioscience, financial services, technology, distribution, and food and beverage. Many companies in these economic sectors already pay competitive wages.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

9 Chicago Apartments Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - While Chicago's cost of living doesn't compare to many cities on the East and West Coasts, it's still one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. Especially, when it comes to renting an apartment.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy