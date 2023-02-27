8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by Marla Prusik on Unsplash

Orlando, Fla. - The cost of renting an apartment in Orlando has skyrocketed in recent years.

For example, the average renter now pays over $,1900 a month for an apartment in the city. Unfortunately, many low-to-moderate income renters can't afford to shell out that much money every month for rent.

Luckily, there are more affordable rental housing options in the Greater Orlando area.

1. Castle Woods Apartments - Casselberry

Located just northeast of Orlando, the Castle Woods Apartments have large one-bedroom units that start at $796 a month. But there are income restrictions that residents must meet.

For example, a single-person household can't earn more than $34,860 a year.

Residents enjoy partially-paid utilities, a swimming pool and clubhouse, and in-unit washer and dryer.

2. Kensington Apartments - Kissimmee

Another affordable option outside of the city, the Kensington Apartments have one-bedroom units starting at $758 a month.

Amenities include a pool and fitness center, sports courts, and laundry facilities.

3. Crestwood Apartments - Saint Cloud

The Crestwood Apartments in nearby Saint Cloud have one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $790 a month.

Community amenities include things like a swimming pool and fitness center, planned social activities, and on-site laundry facilities.

4. The Lofts - Orlando

One way for renters to save money living in the city is to live in a shared-living community with roommates. For example, The Lofts has four-bedroom apartments that start at $800 a person (bedroom).

Residents enjoy a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, business center, in-unit washer and dryer, and partially-paid utilities.

5. Pointe at Central - Orlando

The Pointe at Central is a shared-living community for off-campus college students. The property has two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments that start at $675 a person/bedroom.

Amenities include a pool and fitness center, high-speed internet access, in-unit washer and dryer, sports courts, and paid utilities.

6. Riverwind at Alafaya Trail - Orlando

Another off-campus housing option for students. Riverwind at Alafaya Trail has both two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments starting at $799 a person (bedroom).

Community amenities include paid utilities, including cable and high-speed internet, a pool and fitness center, laundry facilities, and a spa.

7. El Dorado Senior Apartments - Orlando

This age-restricted community for residents 55 and older has one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $800 a month.

Residents enjoy on-site laundry facilities, public transportation access, a courtyard and clubhouse, and planned social activities.

8. Covenant on the Lakes Senior Apartments - Orlando

One last affordable housing option for seniors. This property has one-bedroom units for as low as $393 a month for residents that meet the required income restrictions.

For example, a one-person household must earn less than $26,880 a year, and a couple must not make over $30,720 a year.

Amenities include partially-paid utilities, a swimming pool and fitness center, and laundry facilities.