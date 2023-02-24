7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month

Photo by Ryan De Hamer on Unsplash

Indianapolis, IN. - Indianapolis is already one of the more affordable large cities for renters in the United States.

For example, the average rent for a modest apartment in the metro area is only $1,145 a month. However, it's still easy for renters to find even less expensive housing options in the Indianapolis area.

In fact, these 7 apartment communities have units available for under $700 a month.

1. Indy Town Apartments - Indianapolis

Located in the city's Eastside neighborhood, the Indy Town Apartments have one-bedroom units starting at $689 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, a fitness center, high-speed internet access, and walk-in closets.

2. Yorktowne Farm Apartments - Greenwood

The Yorktowne Farm Apartments have one-bedroom units that start at just $580 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool and fitness center, a clubhouse and ball courts, on-site laundry facilities, and decks/balconies.

3. El Dorado Apartments - Indianapolis

One of the more affordable places for renters in the city is the El Dorado Apartments. The property has cozy one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $549 a month.

Community amenities include things like laundry facilities, a daycare, high-speed internet access, and a smoke-free living environment.

4. Stone Lake - Indianapolis

Located in the city's University Heights neighborhood, Stone Lake has one-bedroom apartments that start at $695 a month.

Amenities include a pool and clubhouse, a courtyard and picnic area, planned social activities, and waterfront views.

5. Country Club Apartments - Indianapolis

The Country Club Apartments have cozy studio units that rent for between $589 and $659 a month, as well as one-bedroom units that start at $675 a month.

Community amenities include a bark park, WiFi lounge, a pool and sundeck, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, and a picnic area.

6. Brickyard Flats - Speedway

The Brickyard Flats Speedway Apartments have studio units starting at $674 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool, washer and dryer connections, 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site property manager, being within close driving distance of the city, and living in a pet-friendly community.

7. Eagle Creek Court - Indianapolis

Back in the city, Eagle Creek Court has small one-bedroom apartments that rent for just $612 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse, on-site maintenance and property manager, laundry facilities, a security system, and public transportation access.

Bonus: The Legend at Speedway - Speedway

Finally, The Legend at Speedway has one-bedroom units starting at $659 a month and two-bedroom apartments that start at $700 a month.

Community amenities include things like a swimming pool and clubhouse, on-site laundry facilities and maintenance, a fitness center and playground, extra storage space, and high-speed internet access.