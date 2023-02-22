8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by weston m on Unsplash

San Antonio, TX. - While San Antonio isn't generally considered an expensive city to live in, it can be pricey for renters.

For example, in recent years, the average rent for an apartment in the city has climbed to $1,300 a month. However, with rental prices starting to ease a bit, a number of properties are offering specials and discounts to attract new tenants.

In fact, these housing communities have apartments that rent for less than $800 a month.

1. Silver Creek Apartments

If you are looking for a cozy studio apartment in the city, the Silver Creek Apartments have units starting at $769 a month.

Amenities include a pool and clubhouse, laundry facilities, and controlled access for more security.

2. Hunter's Glen Apartments

Hunter's Glen Apartments have spacious one-bedroom units that start at $799 a month.

Residents enjoy things like a pool, in-unit washer and dryer, and controlled access for enhanced security.

3. Westchase Apartments

Located on the city's northwest side, the Westchase Apartments have small one-bedroom units for as low as $683 a month.

Community amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse with WiFi, in-unit washer and dryer, and storage space.

4. Palisades Park Apartments

Located in nearby Universal City, the Palisades Park Apartments have one-bedroom units that rent for $706 a month.

Amenities include a pool and sundeck, on-site laundry facilities and maintenance, and a courtyard with a picnic area.

5. Riverstone Apartments

The Riverstone Apartments have cozy studio units for just $730 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool and picnic areas, in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, high-speed internet access, and being near public transportation.

6. Sutton House Apartments

Another affordable option for renters in the city, the Sutton House Apartments have one-bedroom units starting at $772 a month.

Community amenities include things like a swimming pool and fitness center, on-site laundry facilities and maintenance, a playground and ball courts, and public transportation access.

7. Silver Oaks Apartments

The Silver Oaks Apartments have one-bedroom units for $729 a month.

Amenities include controlled access for greater security, a swimming pool and fitness center, in-unit washer and dryer, on-site property manager and maintenance, and walk-in closets for more storage space.

8. Iron Horse Valley Apartments

And one last option in Uptown San Antonio. The Iron Horse Valley Apartments have small one-bedroom apartments for just $699 a month.

Residents enjoy a clubhouse and ball courts, controlled access for more security, package service, washer and dryer hookups, and a renters insurance program.