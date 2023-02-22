10 Cleveland Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Photo by DJ Johnson on Unsplash

Cleveland, OH. - The Cleveland metro area has a low unemployment rate of 3.5%. Due to the tight labor market in the region, many employers are having to boost pay and offer higher sign-on bonuses in order to attract qualified workers to fill open positions.

Here are 10 companies hiring to fill jobs in the Cleveland area that pay more than $35 an hour.

1. Sysco - Warehouse Order Selector

Sysco is hiring to fill an order selector role in their Cleveland warehouse. The full-time job pays up to $86,000 a year.

Applicants should have relevant experience.

2. Menorah Park - Home Health Administrator

Menorah Park in nearby Menorah Park, has an opening for a full-time home health administrator. The salary for this position is $90,000 a year.

Candidates should have 3 to 5 years of previous home health administration experience, as well as a valid Ohio state nursing or therapy license.

3. PepsiCo - Customer Development Account Representative

PepsiCo is seeking a customer development account representative that will work out of Twinsburg. The full-time role pays between $68,000 and $75,000 a year.

Interested candidates should have a bachelor's degree, 1 year of fact-based selling experience, and 1 year of consumer packaged goods experience.

4. Stretchtape Inc - Purchasing/Procurement Manager

Stretchtape is hiring a purchasing and procurement manager. The full-time job pays between $65,000 and $75,000 a year.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree, 4 years of Microsoft Excel and purchasing experience, 2 years of manufacturing and production experience, 3 years of commodities experience, and 5 years of MRP experience.

5. Birch Agency - Math Teacher

The Birch Agency has multiple openings for math teachers. The organization has both full-time and contract positions available that pay between $35 and $45 an hour.

Candidates must have a bachelor's of education degree in mathematics.

6. Powdermet Inc - Maintenance Technician

Powdermet in nearby Euclid is seeking multiple full-time maintenance techs. These jobs pay $35 an hour.

Interested applicants should have a high school diploma or GED, and 4 years of manufacturing experience, including mechanical and industrial skills.

7. Tigon Medical - Medical Device Representative

Tigon Medical is hiring a full-time medical device rep for the Cleveland area. The position potentially pays up to $150,000 a year.

Candidates must have a driver's license and 1 year of sales experience.

8. Advanced Dealer Solutions - Relationship Manager

Advanced Dealer Solutions in nearby Richfield has an opening for a relationship manager. The salary range for this full-time job is $80,000 to $160,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a high school diploma or equivalent, and at least 2 years of outside sales experience.

9. Fisher Auto Parts - Operations Manager

Fisher Auto Parts is hiring a full-time operations manager to serve Ohio. The role pays between $68,000 and $78,000 a year.

Applicants should have 2 years of management experience and 2 years of warehouse distribution experience.

10. Momentive Technologies - Research and Development Maintenance Technician

Finally, Momentive Technologies in Richmond Heights is seeking an R&D maintenance technician. The full-time role pays $42 an hour.

Candidates should have an associates degree or trade school certificate, and relevant experience.