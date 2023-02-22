8 Charlotte Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by Joe Caltiere on Unsplash

Charlotte, NC. - Charlotte has typically been known as one of the less expensive larger cities to live in the United States. However, in recent years, the price of rent has soared due to strong demand for rental housing.

For example, the average rent in the city is now over $1,600 a month.

Luckily, it's still possible to find much more affordable apartments for less than half that amount in and around the Charlotte area.

1. Oak Park at Nations Ford - Charlotte

Speaking of affordable places to rent in the city, Oak Park at Nations Ford has one-bedroom units for $719 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool and cabana, a clubhouse and fitness center, in-unit washer and dryer, and a courtyard with a picnic area.

2. Walden Station - Charlotte

If you are a college student looking for a budget-friendly off-campus housing option, Walden Station has three-bedroom units that start at $680 a person (bedroom), and two-bedroom units that start at $790 a person (bedroom.

Residents enjoy being close to campus, as well as several nearby shopping and dining establishments.

3. Monroe Apartments - Monroe

If you prefer living in a smaller city, the Monroe Apartments have small studio units that rent for as low as $735 a month.

Community amenities include things like a pool, laundry facilities, a playground, and high-speed internet access.

4. Hampton Creste Apartments - Charlotte

The Hampton Creste Apartments have spacious one-bedroom units starting at $750 a month.

Amenities include partially-paid utilities, in-unit washer and dryer, planned social activities, and a smoke-free living environment.

5. Villas at Forest Park - Kannapolis

If you are 55-and-older, and looking for affordable senior housing, the Villas at Forest Park has spacious one-bedroom apartments that rent for $660 a month and large two-bedroom units that rent for just $730 a month.

However, income restrictions do apply. A single-person household can't earn more than $31,140 a year, and a two-person household must earn less than $35,580.

Residents enjoy partially-paid utilities, a fitness center and clubhouse, on-site maintenance, washer and dryer hookups, and high-speed internet access.

6. Grove Place - Charlotte

Back in the city, Grove Place has two-bedroom units for just $685 a month, and three-bedroom apartments for only $800 a month.

Amenities include things like on-site maintenance and property manager, partially-paid utilities, a playground, and washer and dryer hookups.

7. The Mill - Charlotte

Shared living communities can be another affordable way for renters to live in the city by splitting the rent and utilities with roommates. One such community, The Mill, has two-bedroom, two-bathroom units that start at $750 a person.

And that includes all utilities.

Other amenities include a pool and fitness center, in-unit washer and dryer, satellite TV, and high-speed internet.

8. Arcadia - Charlotte

Finally, Arcadia is another shared living community in the city. The property has four-bedroom, four-bathroom units that rent for $790 a person. And that includes partially-paid utilities.

Residents enjoy things like a pool, sauna, fitness center, volleyball court, and clubhouse.