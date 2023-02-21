9 North Jersey Apartments Under $900 a Month

Photo by deborah cortelazzi on Unsplash

Newark, NJ. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire world. And nobody feels that high cost of living more than renters that have to pay nearly 150% more than the national average.

For example, the average rent for just a studio apartment in the city is a staggering $3,200 a month.

Luckily, New York City is adjacent to more affordable areas to live, like North Jersey. In fact, the average rent in the Northern part of the Garden State is closer to $1,500 a month.

However, renters who spend a little more time digging can find apartments for under $900 a month - providing them with an affordable place to live that's still close to NYC.

1. 280 Park Place Phase II - Greater Newark

Just outside the Big Apple in Irvington, this property has one-bedroom units that start at just $555 a month.

Amenities include a fitness center, laundry facilities, and concierge service.

2. 471 Washington St - Newark

Another affordable option for renters in Newark, this community has small studio apartments starting at $900 a month.

Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and New York City.

3. Colonial Village - Greater Newark

Another cost-effective option in Irvington, Colonial Village has studio units that rent for as low as $775 a month.

Community amenities include things like laundry facilities, a courtyard, and public transportation.

4. 649 Wyoming Ave - Elizabeth

Located in Elizabeth, this property has a small one-bedroom, one-bath unit for just $850 a month.

Amenities include partially-paid utilities and walk-in closets.

5. 19 Britton St - Jersey City

If you are looking for a place to rent that's close to NYC, 19 Britton St in Jersey City has single bedrooms available for $850 a month.

Residents enjoy quick access into the city, WiFi, and fully-paid utilities.

6. 2274 Kennedy Blvd - Union City

Located in Union City, this community also has single bedrooms available for $850 a month.

Amenities include things like in-unit washer and dryer, WiFi access, and a security system.

7. 122 Wessington Ave - Garfield

122 Wessington Ave in Garfield is a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home available to rent for $900 a month. Both internet and water and included in the rent.

8. SoCam290 - New Brunswick

Located farther outside New York, SoCam290 is a shared living community that has two-bedroom, two-bathroom units starting at $765 a person (bedroom).

Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, and controlled access for more security.

9. The Chelsea House - Somerville

Lastly, another affordable rental option a bit further outside the city, The Chelsea House has small studio apartments for $900 a month.

Amenities include furnished units and close access to public transportation.