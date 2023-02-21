Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Evan Crosby

Photo byDarren HibbsonUnsplash

Kansas City, MO. - As Missouri's largest center and a a major economic hub in the Midwest, Kansas City is home to a wide range of diverse industries including bioscience, financial services, technology, distribution, and food and beverage. Many companies in these economic sectors already pay competitive wages.

However, with a low unemployment rate of under 3%, a lot of KC employers are having to further hike wages in order to attract qualified workers. For example, here are just 10 companies that pay more than $35 an hour.

1. Saint Mary's Medical Center - Registered Nurse

Saint Mary's Medical Center in nearby Blue Springs has an opening for a full-time RN in the healthcare provider's ICU. The nursing position comes with competitive pay, including a $30,000 a sign-on bonus.

Candidates must have a valid Missouri RN license and (preferably) a bachelor of science in nursing.

2. LaborMax Staffing - Controller

LaborMax Staffing is hiring to fill a controller role. The salary range for this full-time job is between $90,000 and $120,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should preferably have either a CPA or CMA license, as well as 5 years of relevant accounting experience.

3. KC Rehab and Sports Medicine - Physical Therapist

KC Rehab and Sports Medicine in nearby Belton is seeking a full-time physical therapist. The salary range for this full-time position is likely between $63,000 and $80,000 a year, according to Indeed's salary estimate for this role in Kansas City.

Applicants should have a master's degree and a Missouri physical therapy license.

4. Unite Private Networks - Carrier Relations Specialist

Unite Private Networks has an opening for a full-time carrier relations specialist. The job pays between $65,000 and $75,000 a year.

Candidates should have at least 3 years of relevant experience.

5. Hawthorn Projects - Construction Project Manager/Estimator

Located in North Kansas City, Hawthorn Projects is hiring to fill a construction project manager and estimator role. The full-time position potentially pays up to $120,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have 1 year of relevant experience.

6. Cargill - Formulation Specialist

Cargil has an opening for a formulation specialist. This is a remote position that will be based out of Kansas City and pay $76,000 a year.

Interested applicants should have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field and at least 2 years of related experience.

7. Pizza Hut - Restaurant Area Director

Pizza Hut is seeking a restaurant area director for the Kansas City region. The full-time role is based out of nearby Gladstone and pays between $75,000 to $90,000 a year.

Candidates must have a driver's license, and (preferably) 5 years of restaurant management experience and 3 years of multi-unit management experience.

8. DRG Food LLC - Restaurant Maintenance Technician

DRG Food is hiring a full-time restaurant maintenance tech for the KC area. The full-time job pays up to $85,000 a year.

Qualified candidates should have a driver's license, EPA certification, HVAC certification, and an EPA Refrigeration certification.

9. Car Guys Inc - Automotive Technician

Car Guys has multiple full-time openings for automotive mechanics. These positions pay $55 an hour, in addition to a sign-on bonus.

Interested applicants must have manufacturer's certification, any required state or local certifications, and ASE certifications.

10. Blue Jeans Golf - Managing Partner

Finally, Blue Jeans Golf is seeking a managing partner. The full-time role pays between $70,000 and $100,000 a year.

Candidates should have relevant experience.

