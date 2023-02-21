9 Chicago Apartments Under $900 a Month

Photo by Pedro Lastra on Unsplash

Chicago, IL. - While Chicago's cost of living doesn't compare to many cities on the East and West Coasts, it's still one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. Especially, when it comes to renting an apartment.

For example, the average rent has climbed to over $2,200 a month, leaving many renters feeling pinched.

However, if you are willing to consider the entire metro area, you can still find affordable apartments that are under $900 a month.

1. Common Sable - Chicago

Located in the city's Lower West Side, Common Sable has small studio units that start at $867 a month. And that includes utilities.

Residents enjoy furnishings, select cleaning supplies and toiletries, in-unit washer and dryer, and a rooftop terrace.

2. Park West Apartments - Griffith, IN

Located across the state line in neighboring Indiana, the Park West Apartments have one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $872 a month.

Amenities include things like a swimming pool and clubhouse, washer and dryer hookup, ball courts, and a fitness center.

3. La Vue Lake Apartments - Gary, IN

Another affordable rental option in Indiana is La Vue Lake Apartments. The property has studio units renting for $635 a month, one-bedroom units for $775 a month, and two-bedroom apartments that rent for $875 a month.

Community amenities include a pool and fitness center, public transportation access, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, and controlled access for more security.

4. The Onyx on North Shore - Chicago

Back in the city, The Onyx on North Shore has studio units starting at $900 a month.

Residents enjoy living in the Rogers Park neighborhood, close to major universities, eateries, and everything the city has to offer.

5. Lake Meadows - Chicago

Lake Meadows has cozy studio apartments that start at $885 a month.

Amenities include laundry facilities, a clubhouse and fitness center, dry cleaning service, a courtyard, and storage space.

6. Linden Park Apartments - Steger, IL

In suburban Illinois, the Linden Park Apartments have studio units starting at $775 a month.

Community amenities include things like a pool and fitness center, walk-in closets, a clubhouse and playground, high-speed internet access, and laundry facilities.

7. The Sovereign - Chicago

Located in the city's Edgewater neighborhood, The Sovereign has small studio units for $810 a month. And that includes partially-paid utilities.

Residents enjoy 24/7 front staff, high-speed internet, a swimming pool and fitness center, controlled access for greater security, and being just a short walk to area colleges.

8. Ravenswood Gardens - Chicago

Another affordable option in Uptown Chicago, Ravenswood Gardens has cozy studio units for $895 a month.

Amenities include things like bike storage, controlled access for enhanced security, laundry facilities, on-site maintenance, and being near public transportation.

9. The Ella Apartments - Chicago

Finally, one last rental option in the city's historic Hyde Park neighborhood. The Ella Apartments have small studio units starting at $870 a month.

Community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry facilities, controlled access for more security, walk-in closets, public transportation access, and being just a short walk from the University of Chicago campus.