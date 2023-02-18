Seattle, WA

9 Seattle Apartments Under $900 a Month

Evan Crosby

Photo byZhifei ZhouonUnsplash

Seattle, WA. - In addition to being one of the largest and fastest-growing cities in the US, Seattle is also one of the most expensive places to live in America.

For example, the average rent for a modest apartment in the city is $2,324 a month. However, if you look beyond the city and explore the larger metro area, you can still find rental housing for a fraction of that amount.

1. Aubrey Studios - Seattle

If you are looking for an affordable off-campus studio apartment in the city, Aubrey Studios has multiple floor plans that start in the $800s.

Residents enjoy being just a close walk from campus, WiFi access, laundry facilities, and near public transportation.

2. Sanford Hildebrandt Seattle Active Seniors

The name says it all; this community has studio units that rent as low as $843 a month for those 62-and-older.

Amenities include a fitness center, biking and walking trails, boat docks with lake access, and beautiful lakefront views.

3. 1806 23rd

Another budget-friendly option for renters looking for a studio apartment in the city is 1806 23rd. The property has small studio units that start at $899 a month.

Community amenities include things like bike storage, a rooftop terrace, and controlled access for more security.

4. Avalon Micro Studios

Located near Fairmount Park, Avalon Micro Studios has (just as the name says) small efficiency units starting at $895 a month.

Residents enjoy common kitchens for cooking and eating meals, city views, and walking and biking trails.

5. Olympic Pointe Apartments

The Olympic Pointe Apartments, located in nearby Port Orchard, has two-bedroom units that rent for as low as $614 a month. But you must meet the income restrictions.

For example, a single-person household can't earn more than $35,940 a year.

Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center, laundry facilities, and storage units.

6. Sheridan Apartments

Located in downtown Seattle, the Sheridan Apartments have cozy studio units that start at $850 a month.

Community amenities include being downtown and close to many of the city's biggest attractions, living in a smoke-free environment, and controlled access for greater security.

7. 2371Franklin

This apartment community also offers renters an affordable place to live in the city. The property has multiple studio floor plans that start at $899 a month.

Residents enjoy bike racks, a rooftop patio, and being close to public transportation.

8. Giardino by aPodmont Suites

This affordable community has small studio apartments that rent for $875 a month. And that includes all utilities.

Other amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse, bike storage areas, and high-speed internet access.

9. 422 11th Apartments

Finally, located in Capital Hill, the 422 11th Apartments have small studio units for as low as $799 a month.

Residents enjoy things like a sundeck and lounge, a recycling program, and being near public transportation.

