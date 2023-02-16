9 Portland Apartments Under $900 a Month

Photo by Elena Kuchko on Unsplash

Portland, OR. - While Portland has long been a popular place for people to move to due to the area's abundant economic opportunities, and cultural and recreational amenities, living in the city isn't cheap, especially for renters.

In fact, the average cost to rent a modest apartment in Portland is nearly $1,800 a month! However, just like with many other metro areas around the US, if renters look far and wide, they can find rental housing for under half that amount.

1. The 72nd - Tigard

Located in nearby Tigard, The 72nd has spacious studio units that start at just $517 a month. Furthermore, several one-bedroom floor plans start in the $600s.

Amenities include a fitness center, WiFi access, a roof terrace, in-unit washer and dryer, and controlled access for more security.

2. Arrive Murray Hill - Beaverton

Another affordable option for renters in the suburbs, Arrive Murray Hill in south Beaverton, has one-bedroom apartments starting at $615 a month and two-bedroom units that start at $896 a month.

Residents enjoy EV charging stations, in-home laundry, on-site maintenance and management, and a swimming pool and clubhouse.

3. Park Avenue West - Portland

One of the more affordable apartment communities in the city, Park Avenue West has studio units for as low as $572 a month and several one-bedroom floor plans starting in the $600s and $700s.

Community amenities include things like controlled access for greater security, a fitness center, and a multi use room.

4. 134th Street Lofts - Vancouver, WA

Located just across the Columbia River in Vancouver, the 134th Street Lofts have one-bedroom apartments that rent for as low as $775 a month.

Amenities include a grill and picnic area, in-unit washer and dryer, a fitness center and clubhouse, and controlled access for enhanced security.

5. The Payton - Portland

Back in the city, The Payton has studio units starting in the $500s and one-bedroom units that start in the $600s.

Residents enjoy having a bike lounge, EV charging stations, underground parking, WiFi access, and a fitness center.

6. Broadstone Claro - Vancouver, WA

Another affordable rental option in Vancouver, the Broadstone Claro has cozy studio apartments starting in the $400s and one-bedroom units that rent for as low as the $600s.

Community amenities include things like a lounge, bike storage area, and a fireplace.

7. The Ardea Apartments - Portland

The Ardeo Apartments have large one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $804 a month.

Residents enjoy controlled access for more security, a fitness center and clubhouse, high-speed internet access, and in-unit washer and dryer.

8. Skylar Grand Apartments - Portland

Another relatively inexpensive option in the city is the Skylar Grand Apartments. The community has several studio floor plans that start in the $400s and $500s, as well as one-bedroom units that start in the $600s.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, a business center, a fitness center, and on-site maintenance.

9. Grand Belmont - Portland

Finally, located in the city's Central Eastside neighborhood, the Grand Belmont has studio units starting in the $400s and one-bedroom apartments that rent for as low as the $600s.

Community amenities include controlled access for more security, bike storage space, a pet washing station, and planned social activities.