8 Fort Worth Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Photo by Dan Formsma on Unsplash

Fort Worth, TX. - As the population of Forth Worth inches closer to one million people, demand for housing, including rental housing, continues to grow.

That's one reason why the average rent for an apartment is within just striking distance of $1,500 a month. However, many residents don't earn enough to shell out that much money for rent.

Fortunately, there are more affordable housing options for renters who are willing to search and consider all areas in and around Fort Worth.

1. Mylo

If you are looking for a relatively inexpensive place to rent in the city, Mylo has studio units that start at $800 a month.

Amenities include a pool, ball courts, laundry facilities, recycling services, a playground and pet play area, and planned social activities.

2. Tides on Post Oak

The Tides on Post Oak is another budget-friendly option for those preferring to live in the city. The community has cozy one-bedroom units starting at $795 a month.

Amenities include short-term leasing options and in-unit washer and dryer.

3. Harmony

Located in nearby Arlington, Harmony has one-bedroom apartments that rent for as low as $740 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, a grill and picnic area, in-unit washer and dryer, and a renters insurance program.

4. Mustang Villas

Another option not too far from Fort Worth is Mustang Villas in Grapevine. The property has small studio units for just $625 a month.

Community amenities include things like a pool and clubhouse, being close to public transportation, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, WiFi access, walking and biking trails.

5. Mateo Apartment Homes

The Mateo Apartment Homes in nearby Arlington has cozy studio units starting at $788 a month.

Amenities include an in-unit washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, a pool and courtyard, a playground and ball courts, and biking and walking trails.

6. The Kimberly

Located in south Fort Worth, The Kimberly has one-bedroom apartments that rent for as low as $664 a month.

In addition to free air conditioning, residents enjoy a clubhouse, on-site property manager and laundry facilities, a balcony, a fireplace, and a smoke-free environment.

7. Campus Apartments

Another affordable option in south Fort Worth. The Campus Apartments have large two-bedroom, two-bathroom units that start at $747 a month.

However, there are income restrictions. A one-person household must not make more than $37,980 a year.

Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse, fitness center, planned social activities, a pet play area, walk-in closets, and on-site maintenance and property manager.

8. The Mason

One final option in the city. The Mason has cozy studio units that start at $737 a month.

Community amenities include things like in-unit washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, a smoke-free living environment, and a nice courtyard.