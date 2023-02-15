10 Portland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Photo by Justin Shen on Unsplash

Portland, OR. - In addition to being one of the largest cities on the West Coast, Portland is also home to a hot job market.

For example, the city has a low unemployment rate of around 4%, and is a major center for industries like climate tech, computers and electronics, metals and machinery, and bioscience, just to name a few.

Furthermore, many companies in the Greater Portland region are boosting pay above $40 an hour in order to attract and retain workers.

1. J.W. Fowler - Pipe Foreman

J.W. Folwer in nearby Beaverton has multiple openings for pipe foreman roles. These full-time jobs pay between $38 and $43 an hour.

Candidate must have 5 years of deep pipeline construction experience and at least 3 years of verifiable supervisory experience.

2. Village Healthcare - Charge Nurse

Village Healthcare is hiring both RNs and LPNs to fill multiple charge nurse positions. The company has full-time and part-time nursing jobs available that pay between $38 and $43 an hour.

3. Albertson's Portland Distribution Center - Warehouse Supervisor

Albertsons is hiring to fill multiple warehouse supervisory roles at the company's Portland distribution center. The salary range for these full-time positions is $73,000 to $87,000 a year.

Interested applicants should have at least 2 years of warehouse operations experience. Previous leadership experience is also preferred.

4. Coreworks - Director of Plant Operations and EVS

Coreworks is seeking a full-time director of plant operations and EVS. The management role pays between $105,000 and $110,000 a year, in addition to a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

Qualified candidates should have 5 to 7 years of applicable director-level experience, and the CHESP certification.

5. Right at Home - Registered Nurse

Right at Home has multiple RN openings in the Beaverton area. The healthcare provider has both full-time and part-time nursing jobs that pay between $40 and $50 an hour.

In addition to an Oregon state RN license and a bachelor's degree, candidates should have at least 1 year of home health or hospice experience.

6. Owen Equipment - OR Regional Manager

Owen Equipment is seeking an OR regional manager to be based out of Portland. The full-time role pays $120,000+ a year.

Qualified applicants should have 3 to 5 years of management experience, strong computer skills, and the ability to obtain a Class B CDL, which may be required in the future.

7. Advantis Credit Union - Branch Manager II/III

Advantis Credit Union has an opening for a full-time branch manager. The salary range for this position is $75,000 to $110,000 a year.

Interested candidates should have 4 years of management experience and 7 years of financial services experience.

8. Audigy Group, LLC - Marketing Manager

Audigy Group has an opening for a full-time marketing manager. The hybrid remote position will be based out of nearby Vancouver, Washington, and pay between $75,000 and $110,000 a year.

Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field and 5 to 8 years of marketing experience.

9. Cranston Machinery Co. Inc - Controller

Cranston Machinery is hiring a controller. The full-time job pays between $90,000 and $115,000 a year.

Qualified candidates must have 5 years of manufacturing MRP experience.

10. Linde - Plant Engineer

Finally, Linde is seeking a full-time plant manager for the company's Hillsboro facility. The management role pays between $85,000 and $95,000 a year.

In addition to a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, candidates should have 4 years of experience in process engineering and project management.