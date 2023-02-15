8 Dallas Apartments Under $800 a Month

Photo by Gabriel Tovar on Unsplash

Dallas, TX. - While living in Dallas is less expensive than a lot of other big cities in the US, renting an apartment in the city has become a lot more expensive in recent years.

For example, the average renter now pays nearly $1,600 a month for an 849-square-foot apartment in the city. Depending on your finances, you may or may not be able to afford to shell out that much money on a monthly basis.

Luckily, you are in luck! It's possible to find rental housing for less than half that amount in and around the immediate Dallas area.

1. Tides on McCallum South

Located in the northern part of the city, the Tides on McCallum South has one-bedroom units that rent for just around $800 a month.

Community amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, high-speed internet access, a smoke-free living environment, and beautiful landscaping around the grounds.

2. Woodside Flats

The Woodside Flats, located near Mesquite, has cozy studio units starting at $774 a month. Furthermore, all utilities are included in the rent.

Residents enjoy a nice courtyard, controlled access for more security, a swimming pool, a pet play area, and on-site laundry facilities.

3. The Marion

Located in the heart of the city, The Marion has one-bedroom apartments that start at $800 a month.

Amenities include a pool and fitness center, a playground, a business center, and in-unit washer and dryer.

4. Birchwood Apartment Homes

The Birchwood Apartment Homes offers residents an affordable place to live in Dallas. The community has one-bedroom units that rent for around $800 a month. And that includes partially-paid utilities.

Community amenities include things like a clubhouse, laundry facilities, a doorman, walk-in closets, and being close to public transportation.

5. Gardens on Walnut

Located in nearby Garland, the Gardens on Walnut has spacious studio units starting at $765 a month.

Residents enjoy a pool, playground, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, and a grill area.

6. The Elise

Another community near Mesquite, The Elise has one-bedroom units for as low as $765 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness center, high-speed internet access, washer and dryer hookups, and being near public transportation.

7. The Caleb

Back in the city, The Caleb has cozy studio apartments that rent for as low as $715 a month.

Community amenities include things like controlled access for more security, a pool and courtyard, walk-in closets, a fireplace, and city views.

8. Holbrook Apartment Homes

Finally, the most affordable rental option on the list, the Holbrook Apartment Homes. The community has one-bedroom units starting at $647 a month and two-bedroom units that start at $765 a month.

Residents enjoy living in a controlled access community with more security, a swimming pool and lounge area, planned social activities, a pet play area, and nearby public transportation options.