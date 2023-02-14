Detroit, MI

8 Detroit Apartments Under $800 a Month

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDKqo_0knSXHkm00
Photo byTrust "Tru" KatsandeonUnsplash

Detroit, MI. - For being such a large city, Detroit really isn't necessarily that expensive of a place to live.

For example, the average rent for an apartment is just over $1,200 a month, which is less than other Midwestern cities like Chicago and even Pittsburgh.

However, depending on your financial circumstances, paying $1,200 a month in rent might not be that affordable. Luckily, there are still several housing options for renters that are under $800 a month.

1. Regal Towers - Southfield

Located in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Regal Towers has one-bedroom apartments starting at $749 a month.

Amenities include controlled access for added security, a swimming pool and clubhouse, laundry facilities, a fitness center, and a playground.

2. Southgate Apartments - Southgate

Another affordable option in the suburbs, the Southgate Apartments have cozy one-bedroom units that rent for between $699 and $750 a month.

Community amenities include a convenient location near shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as a pool, fitness center, high-speed internet, and walk-in closets.

3. Alden Towers - Detroit

For those who prefer city life, Alden Towers has small studio units that start at $645 a month.

Residents enjoy a fitness center, laundry facilities, bike storage, and concierge services.

4. Sherwood Heights - Detroit

Another affordable city option, Sherwood Heights, has cozy studio apartments that rent for as low as $752 a month.

Amenities include things like washer and dryer hookup, on-site management and maintenance, a renters insurance program, storage space, and controlled access for added security.

5. Cove on 10 - Warren

Back in the suburbs, Cove on 10 in nearby Warren, has spacious studio units that rent for $799 a month.

Community amenities include a swimming pool with a sundeck, a playground, extra storage space, walk-in closets, and on-site laundry facilities.

6. Villa Lante Apartments - Detroit

Located in Midtown, the Villa Lante Apartments have one-bedroom apartments for $800 a month. And that includes partially paid utilities.

Residents enjoy high-speed internet access, living in a smoke-free environment, controlled access for enhanced security, and hardwood floors.

7. Warren Manor - Warren

Just outside the city, Warren Manor has spacious one-bedroom apartments that start at $725 a month.

Amenities include things like a pool, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and high-speed internet.

8. The Reserve of Southfield - Southfield

Finally, The Reserve of Southfield offers residents suburban living at an affordable price. The community has cozy studio units that rent for exactly $800 a month. And that includes some utilities like water, trash removal, and sewer.

Community amenities include controlled access for greater security, a fitness center and pool, laundry facilities, and a business center.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Apartments# Detroit Apartments# Housing# Rentals# Real Estate

Comments / 5

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
4K followers

More from Evan Crosby

Charlotte, NC

8 Charlotte Apartments Under $800 a Month

Charlotte, NC. - Charlotte has typically been known as one of the less expensive larger cities to live in the United States. However, in recent years, the price of rent has soared due to strong demand for rental housing.

Read full story
New York City, NY

9 North Jersey Apartments Under $900 a Month

Newark, NJ. - New York City is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire world. And nobody feels that high cost of living more than renters that have to pay nearly 150% more than the national average.

Read full story
2 comments
Kansas City, MO

10 Kansas City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Kansas City, MO. - As Missouri's largest center and a a major economic hub in the Midwest, Kansas City is home to a wide range of diverse industries including bioscience, financial services, technology, distribution, and food and beverage. Many companies in these economic sectors already pay competitive wages.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

9 Chicago Apartments Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - While Chicago's cost of living doesn't compare to many cities on the East and West Coasts, it's still one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. Especially, when it comes to renting an apartment.

Read full story
7 comments
Austin, TX

8 Austin Apartments Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Austin is not only one of the most expensive cities to rent an apartment in Texas, but it's also one of the most expensive in the US. For example, after a huge spike in rental prices over the last couple of years, the average cost of rent in the Lonestar State's capital is now over $1,800 a month! Unfortunately, not everyone in the city can afford to pay that much for housing.

Read full story
Memphis, TN

10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

Memphis, TN. - While the Memphis area is known for having a very low cost of living, which is often due to lower salaries, there are better-paying job opportunities to be found in the region. Especially in some of the city's fastest-growing industries, like manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation.

Read full story
5 comments
Kansas City, MO

7 Kansas City Apartments Under $700 a Month

Kansas City, MO. - While the average rent in Kansas City has climbed to over $1,200 a month in recent years, there are some signs that renters could be in for some relief later in 2023.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

10 Los Angeles Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

Los Angeles, CA. - In addition to being one of the most heavily-populated places in the United States, Southern California is one of the most expensive places to live as well. But with that higher cost of living also comes higher average salaries for most professions.

Read full story
6 comments
Saint Louis, MO

7 St. Louis Apartments Under $700 a Month

St. Louis, Mo. - While the average cost to rent an apartment in St. Louis has climbed in recent years, to more than $1,150 a month, there are signs that renters may soon face some relief.

Read full story
3 comments
Seattle, WA

9 Seattle Apartments Under $900 a Month

Seattle, WA. - In addition to being one of the largest and fastest-growing cities in the US, Seattle is also one of the most expensive places to live in America. For example, the average rent for a modest apartment in the city is $2,324 a month. However, if you look beyond the city and explore the larger metro area, you can still find rental housing for a fraction of that amount.

Read full story
4 comments
Milwaukee, WI

8 Milwaukee Apartments Under $800 a Month

Milwaukee, WI. - While residents of Milwaukee enjoy a lower cost of living than the national average, including their large neighbor to the south, Chicago, housing prices have been creeping up in recent years. Especially, the cost of renting an apartment.

Read full story
5 comments
Camden, NJ

10 South Jersey Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Camden, NJ. - South Jersey contains portions of the Philadelphia metro area, as well as several cities in towns between the Delaware River and Atlantic Ocean. This region of the state is home to a diverse economy made up of several industries, including manufacturing, retail trade, and professional services, to name a few.

Read full story
Portland, OR

9 Portland Apartments Under $900 a Month

Portland, OR. - While Portland has long been a popular place for people to move to due to the area's abundant economic opportunities, and cultural and recreational amenities, living in the city isn't cheap, especially for renters.

Read full story
20 comments
Fort Worth, TX

8 Fort Worth Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Fort Worth, TX. - As the population of Forth Worth inches closer to one million people, demand for housing, including rental housing, continues to grow. That's one reason why the average rent for an apartment is within just striking distance of $1,500 a month. However, many residents don't earn enough to shell out that much money for rent.

Read full story
7 comments
Portland, OR

10 Portland Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Portland, OR. - In addition to being one of the largest cities on the West Coast, Portland is also home to a hot job market. For example, the city has a low unemployment rate of around 4%, and is a major center for industries like climate tech, computers and electronics, metals and machinery, and bioscience, just to name a few.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

8 Dallas Apartments Under $800 a Month

Dallas, TX. - While living in Dallas is less expensive than a lot of other big cities in the US, renting an apartment in the city has become a lot more expensive in recent years.

Read full story
15 comments
Detroit, MI

10 Detroit Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Detroit, MI. - While Detroit is often in the news for disappointing economic news, especially related to auto manufacturing, the large city actually anchors a thriving metro area with over 4.3 million residents, as well as numerous career opportunities.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

8 Pittsburgh Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Pittsburgh, PA. - Renting an apartment in Pittsburgh typically isn't as expensive as other cities like Philadelphia or even Chicago. However, it can still be expensive, especially after rapid price jumps in the housing market over the past few years.

Read full story
3 comments
Philadelphia, PA

9 Philadelphia Apartments Under $900 a Month

Philadelphia, PA. - While living in Philly isn't as expensive as New York or Boston, renting an apartment can still be high. For example, the average apartment rents for just over $1,900 a month in the City of Brotherly Love.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy