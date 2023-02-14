8 Detroit Apartments Under $800 a Month

Detroit, MI. - For being such a large city, Detroit really isn't necessarily that expensive of a place to live.

For example, the average rent for an apartment is just over $1,200 a month, which is less than other Midwestern cities like Chicago and even Pittsburgh.

However, depending on your financial circumstances, paying $1,200 a month in rent might not be that affordable. Luckily, there are still several housing options for renters that are under $800 a month.

1. Regal Towers - Southfield

Located in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Regal Towers has one-bedroom apartments starting at $749 a month.

Amenities include controlled access for added security, a swimming pool and clubhouse, laundry facilities, a fitness center, and a playground.

2. Southgate Apartments - Southgate

Another affordable option in the suburbs, the Southgate Apartments have cozy one-bedroom units that rent for between $699 and $750 a month.

Community amenities include a convenient location near shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as a pool, fitness center, high-speed internet, and walk-in closets.

3. Alden Towers - Detroit

For those who prefer city life, Alden Towers has small studio units that start at $645 a month.

Residents enjoy a fitness center, laundry facilities, bike storage, and concierge services.

4. Sherwood Heights - Detroit

Another affordable city option, Sherwood Heights, has cozy studio apartments that rent for as low as $752 a month.

Amenities include things like washer and dryer hookup, on-site management and maintenance, a renters insurance program, storage space, and controlled access for added security.

5. Cove on 10 - Warren

Back in the suburbs, Cove on 10 in nearby Warren, has spacious studio units that rent for $799 a month.

Community amenities include a swimming pool with a sundeck, a playground, extra storage space, walk-in closets, and on-site laundry facilities.

6. Villa Lante Apartments - Detroit

Located in Midtown, the Villa Lante Apartments have one-bedroom apartments for $800 a month. And that includes partially paid utilities.

Residents enjoy high-speed internet access, living in a smoke-free environment, controlled access for enhanced security, and hardwood floors.

7. Warren Manor - Warren

Just outside the city, Warren Manor has spacious one-bedroom apartments that start at $725 a month.

Amenities include things like a pool, on-site maintenance and laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and high-speed internet.

8. The Reserve of Southfield - Southfield

Finally, The Reserve of Southfield offers residents suburban living at an affordable price. The community has cozy studio units that rent for exactly $800 a month. And that includes some utilities like water, trash removal, and sewer.

Community amenities include controlled access for greater security, a fitness center and pool, laundry facilities, and a business center.