8 Pittsburgh Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash

Pittsburgh, PA. - Renting an apartment in Pittsburgh typically isn't as expensive as other cities like Philadelphia or even Chicago. However, it can still be expensive, especially after rapid price jumps in the housing market over the past few years.

For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Pittsburgh is getting closer to $1,500 a month.

However, renters who are willing to consider all parts of the city and metro area can still find more affordable housing. In fact, here are 8 rental options for less than $800 a month.

1. Monroeville Apartments at Birnam Wood - Monroeville

Speaking of the broader metro area, the Monroeville Apartments at Birnam Wood has one-bedroom units starting at $730 a month.

Residents enjoy a nice courtyard, storage space, high-speed internet access, walk-in closets, and a pet play area.

2. The Alden South Hills Apartment Homes - Pittsburgh

Located in the city, The Alden South Hills Apartment Homes have one-bedroom units that start at $785 a month.

Amenities include things like 24-hour emergency maintenance, a swimming pool and clubhouse, a fitness center, and on-site laundry facilities. The community is also located near public transportation.

3. SK Management - Pittsburgh

SK Management is another affordable option for renters in the city. The residential community has one-bedroom units that rent for as low as $680 a month.

Amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, a courtyard with waterfront views, and being near public transportation.

4. Arsenal 21 - Pittsburgh

Another budget-friendly option for those who prefer living in the city is Arsenal 21. The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $742 a month.

Amenities being just minutes from downtown, high-speed fiber internet, a swimming pool and fitness center, laundry facilities, and dry cleaning services.

5. Pacific Highlands Apartments - Natrona Heights

The Pacific Highlands Apartments have cozy studio units that rent for just $725 a month.

Residents enjoy living in a controlled access community for added security, on-site laundry facilities, and a nice courtyard with a picnic area.

6. Villages of Easton - Irwin

If you are looking for an especially affordable community in the suburbs, the Villages of Easton in nearby Irwin has one-bedroom apartments for as low as $530 a month! Two bedroom units start at just $595 a month.

Amenities include a pool, fitness center, playground, on-site maintenance and property manager, and a renters insurance program.

7. Whitney Hall Apartments - Pittsburgh

Back in the city, the Whitney Hall Apartments have one-bedroom units starting at $779 a month. Furthermore, the rent includes several utilities like gas, water, heat, trash removal, sewer, and air conditioning.

Community amenities include in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and curbside trash pickup.

8. Hillside Meadows Apartments - Pittsburgh

Finally, one last affordable option for renters in the city. The Hillside Meadows Apartments currently has cozy studio units that start at just $555 a month. Other studio options start in the $600s.

Residents enjoy being close to shopping, off-street parking, large closets, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.