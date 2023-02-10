Louisville, KY

7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a Month

Evan Crosby

Photo byKarthik RonUnsplash

Louisville, KY. - Residents of Louisville enjoy a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. In fact, housing costs are around 21% less expensive on average than in the rest of the United States.

However, that comes with a catch-22. Wages are typically lower in the metro than in larger cities. So, a lot of residents don't have as much income to pay towards rent and housing. And the average rent for an apartment in Louisville is nearly $1,200 a month.

Luckily, there are more affordable rental options if you take the time to search the entire metro area.

1. Vue at 3rd Street - Louisville

One such affordable option in the city is the Vue at 3rd Street. The community has studio apartments that start at $699 a month.

Residents enjoy a fitness center, laundry facilities, controlled access for more security, and living in a pet-friendly community with a bark park.

2. Cambridge Apartments - Clarksville, IN

The Cambridge Apartments are located just across the Ohio River from downtown. The property has one-bedroom units that rent for exactly $700 a month.

Amenities include a nice swimming pool and clubhouse, playground, on-site maintenance, and in-unit washer and dryer.

3. The Clubhouse - Louisville

Back in the city, The Clubhouse offers college students affordable off-campus living. For example, the community has two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments that start at $679 a person (bedroom), as well as four-bedroom, four-bathroom units that start at just $529 a person (bedroom).

Amenities include things like a 24-hour computer lab, study room, and fitness center, in addition to a swimming pool, clubhouse, and community-wide WiFi.

4. The Cornerstone - Louisville

The Cornerstone has studio units that rent for just $600 a month.

Residents enjoy living in the heart of the city with off-street parking and on-site laundry facilities.

5. Woodsmill Apartments - Louisville

The Woodsmill Apartments have spacious one-bedroom units that start at $590 a month. Although income restrictions do apply.

For example, a single-person household must earn less than $32,580 a year.

Amenities include being near public transportation, a swimming pool and clubhouse, a fitness center, and in-unit washer and dryer.

6. Beech Grove Apartments - Jeffersonville, IN

Another affordable housing option in Southern Indiana, the Beech Grove Apartments have studio units for $630 a month.

Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, on-site laundry facilities, on-site maintenance and property manager, and a playground and picnic area.

7. Mayflower Apartments - Louisville

Located in Old Louisville, the Mayflower Apartments have cozy studio units for $700 a month. And all utilities are included in the rent!

Residents also enjoy things like high-speed internet access, smoke-free living, laundry facilities, a fitness center, and being close to many of the city's biggest attractions.

