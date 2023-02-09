Jacksonville, FL

8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a Month

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9HEP_0ki9tH2t00
Photo by Lance Asperon Unsplash

Jacksonville, Fla. - Jacksonville is a large city known for having a lower cost of living than the national average. However, one aspect of the otherwise affordable city that can be pricey is renting an apartment.

For example, the average apartment rents for over $1,500 a month in Jacksonville. However, renters can still find housing options for about half that amount in the metro area.

In fact, here are 8 apartment communites that rent for under $800 a month.

1. Playa Way Apartments

The Playa Way Apartments, located in the heart of the city, has large studio units that start at $462 a month.

Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse, laundry facilities, concierge, and balconies.

2. Caliente Apartments

Located in the city's Monterrey neighborhood, the Caliente Apartments have large one-bedroom units that rent for $492 a month, and two-bedroom units that are only $500 a month.

Community amenities include laundry facilities, concierge service, and high-speed internet access.

3. Arco Place Apartments

Also located in the Monterrey neighborhood, the Arco Place Apartments have large studio units for $447 a month, one-bedroom units for $472 a month, and two-bedroom units for $710 a month.

Residents enjoy a courtyard, picnic area, playground, and on-site laundry facilities.

4. Villas at Mandarin Bay

The Villas at Mandarin Bay in Southside has cozy studio units that rent for $775 a month.

Amenities include things like on-site maintenance and property manager, planned social activities, and washer and dryer hookups.

5. Ginger Park

Located in the Hyde Grove neighborhood, Ginger Park has one-bedroom apartments that rent for $800 a month.

Residents enjoy a swimming pool, courtyard, pet play area, high-speed internet access, and hardwood floors, among other things.

6. Westcreek II

This community in Jacksonville Heights has cozy studio units for $750 a month.

Amenities include a renters insurance program, 24-hour availability, in-unit washer and dryer, and a garden area, just to name a few.

7. Linda Apartments

The Linda Apartments in the city's Lake Forest neighborhood have spacious one-bedroom units that rent for $800 a month.

Community amenities include a wide range of things like 24-hour emergency maintenance, open floor plans, on-site laundry facilities, a pet play area, and a courtyard.

8. Kings Trail

Finally, the Kings Trail apartments in the city's San Jose neighborhood have spacious one-bedroom units for $675 a month and two-bedroom units starting at $782 a month.

Residents enjoy being close to public transportation, shopping, dining, and major highways, as well as a swimming pool, courtyard and picnic area, playground, high-speed internet access, and storage units.

Published by

I write about careers, entrepreneurship, and economic issues impacting communities.

Kansas City, MO
4K followers

